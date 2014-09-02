WWE Invited Michael Sam To Appear On Raw, Because We Guess That Has Something To Do With Wrestling

Michael Sam has been invited to next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
The story, in case you need a refresher: Missouri defensive end Sam was drafted 249th overall by the St. Louis Rams. He’s gay, and became the first openly gay player on an NFL roster. People were extremely upset about that. No matter how well or badly Sam played during the preseason, the focus fell on asinine shit like how comfortable his teammates were in the shower. Ultimately he was cut from the team, because either “his play didn’t warrant a spot” or “the Rams chickened out,” depending on who you ask.
Please note that I did not type “WWE” or “pro wrestling” during any of that.
Still, WWE’s inviting the guy on their show with the offer of an open mic. Via WWE.com:
Former St. Louis Rams defensive end Michael Sam has been invited to participate in an open forum on the Sept. 8 edition of Monday Night Raw in Baltimore. Sam, who was named the 2013 Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year, became the first openly gay player to be drafted to the NFL last spring, when the Rams selected him as a seventh-round pick. Despite impressive play in the preseason, Sam did not survive the Rams’ final roster cuts over the weekend and was not named to the team’s practice squad as many believed he would.
Should he accept the invitation to come to Raw next week, Sam will be given an open microphone to discuss his journey thus far, his experience in the NFL and any hints as to his future plans. Will the groundbreaking athlete accept the invite? And if so, what can the WWE Universe expect Michael Sam to say?
I assume Sam’s reaction will be, “what?” and moving on with his life, but we’ll keep you updated. Maybe he’ll show up and have his speech about life and hardship interrupted by a bull midget ramming him in the butt with his mask-horns.
WWE “inviting” him in the middle of a random episode of Raw to have an “Open Mic” is one of the weirdest Guest Host announcements ever.
I’m actually thinking they already booked him, THEN he got cut, and now they’re spinning it as a random invite.
It would make more sense if they brought back Pete Rose and had Kane piledrive him one last time.
WWE is never giving up on the dream of being taken as legitimate entertainment by the masses. Give up!
Couldn’t they just get John Laurinaitis to ask his nephew to get Sam’s number. Instead of grandstanding like this?
If he doesn’t show up:
Vince: Hey, Damien!
Sandow: Yeah, yeah, I know. Anyone got a spare Rams helmet?
Knowing Vince it would probably be a Rams helmet and black-face.
Which would be perfectly acceptable if we’re believing Todd Dogg is acceptable.
Lana/Rusev will interrupt now, I’m sure of it. Because this is the WWE.
Now Mr. Stroud, I don’t read you often cuz I fell outta wrestling when Rock/Austin left (tho I’m Rocky Maiviva to the core, Dwayne Johnson for president!). N I’m not trying to be an asshole, but the first sentence you wrote had WWE. Just sayin…
*Maivia
during any of the Michael Sam story recap, guy
Ha just being a smartass, no worries
Yeah, I bet 1000 internet points this ends up being Michael Samdow
Sam’s going to show up on The Highlight Reel and get mercilessly beaten by Jericho.
Hey Brandon, has WWE ever acknowledged anyone as gay? Aside from Pat Patterson on Legends House.
The only thing that springs to mind would be Billy & Chuck, but that was later revealed to be a lie.
In the strictest sense. I’m saying Kanyon singing to the Undertaker and HLA don’t count.
Current WWE wrestler Darren Young is openly gay (and the company is well aware), although they’ve never mentioned it on camera.
If you’re talking more about storylines, there have been a few that have come close, but I’m not sure if any have directly been gay. Gorgeous George and (early) Goldust come to mind, both of whom “acted gay,” but weren’t necessarily. There was also once an angle that had Mickie James stalking Trish Stratus, because she had a crush on her, but it was played more like an obsessed fan than someone with legitimate sexual feelings.
I’m only talking about referring to an actual gay person as gay. They haven’t said Darren Young is gay on a wrestling show – his twitter bio used to say ‘I like money and women’ so is he even gay in kayfabe? Gayfabe.
Even the lesbian angle and the Goldust thing would sometimes be portrayed as ‘mind games’ rather than realistic human emotions.
I’m including even celebrity guests in my original question, like if that dude from Project Runway or Mario Cantone ever made catty comments from play-by-play.
In that case, I don’t think so, because it was a big deal that Darren was the first openly gay wrestler. There have been probably been gay wrestlers in the past that no one realized was gay (Kanyon) or straight dues pretending to be gay(ish) (Goldust).
When Orlando Jordan was in TNA, he definitely played up his sexuality (he’s actually bisexual) in the O Zone. He was also in WWE, but I don’t think they ever mentioned anything.
@Ape Cavalry Deserter
I would pay good money to watch a match called by Mario Cantone and Tim Gunn. Maybe even $9.99 a month?
MAKE THIS HAPPEN WWE.
A distraction roll up finish? Doesn’t that seem dated and safe? Ugh…make it work.
-Tim Gunn
Tim Gunn could be a hell of a manager. Imagine Emma rolls out of the ring because she’s getting walloped. He gives her a stern lecture and she goes back in and beats Charlotte Flair.
I kinda want him to accept just to watch Lawler and JBL squirm in their chairs while they try to find nice things to say about him
Nobody in my apartment pays any attention to sportsball so between the three of us we couldn’t figure out why the hell WWE was hyping up shitty football players who didn’t make the cut.
I guess if they’re bringing him in to give him a platform and take a firm public stance on openness and equality in “sports”, that’s… admirable? There’s just no way this isn’t ending in a giant clusterfuck where nobody leaves with their dignity intact.
Idea that just came to me, that I’m developing as I type:
Maybe Sam doesn’t show up (because of course he doesn’t), but a returning Darren Young uses it as an opportunity to come to the ring and cut a promo on the NFL and whoever else about his disappointment that Sam’s homosexuality is being used to define him.
Essentially, Young could ‘come out’ on WWE TV for the first time. Then his character becomes ‘gay wrestler who doesn’t let being gay define him.’ (Which creates some logic problems, I know, but it’s WWE, so they’re only going to be so tolerant.)
Hopefully Michael goes “uh, what?” and moves on, finds himself a team to help, and does awesome things in the NFL.
On the very, very off chance Michael Sam will read this — I’m begging you — DO NOT SHOW UP ON RAW.
This. The thing is WWE is used to the world of pro wrestling, where any time a company releases you, you’re basically expected to do a shoot interview where you burn every bridge in the name of 15 minutes of attention. They could never comprehend that maybe Sam would rather NOT grab a live mic and make a scene, killing any chance he has of playing somewhere else in the league or even acting as an ambassador.
Like you said, he can still have a great future but he really really shouldn’t take WWE up on their offer
Shit, didn’t realize I pretty much plagiarized Stroud’s last paragraph. Sorry, Stro!
Someday Michael Sam could team up with Darren Young (when he returns from injury) against Slater Gator in a tag team match baby!
Well he apparently is getting signed by the Dallas Cowboys if he passes the physical, so – thankfully – the chances of him being on RAW next week are close to nil. Also, it looks like the WWE has taken the invitation off the WWE page.
I like Michael Sam and want him to succeed and he doesn’t need to be on the shit show that is RAW where he will probably get humiliated beyond belief (’cause that’s the WWE way). There is no way a Michael Sam appearance/segment would have any sort of dignity whatsoever.
Who wrote that open letter? I mean, who actually penned it? It’s awful. First, Michael Sam didn’t die due to being cut from the team, therefore he did survive being cut. And then, “Sam…was not named to the practice squad as many believed he would.” You mean, “as many believed he would BE.” When you’re a million-dollar, publicly traded company, you should hire someone who passed a 2nd year college English course.
Also WWE, you’re disgusting for doing this publicity stunt. I did not renew my Network sub and it feels great.