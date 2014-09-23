WWE Is Confiscating Cesaro Signs At Live Events Because We Can’t Have Nice Things

One of the interesting stories happening in WWE in 2014 is the rise and weird, steady decline of Cesaro. At WrestleMania XXX he was one of the most popular people in the building, bodyslamming the Big Show from the ring to the floor to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The next night on Raw, he became a “Paul Heyman Guy” and his future looked incredibly bright. The next few months, however, were an exercise in nerfing his crowd response. He stopped using the crowd-pleasing Cesaro Swing, lost the ‘King Of Swing’ nickname he’d JUST GOTTEN and became an afterthought to even Paul Heyman, who decided he only wanted to hang out with Brock Lesnar.
That silencing of crowd response is still happening, apparently, as a fan report from Night Of Champions posted on ProWrestling.Net claims WWE personnel combed the crowd to remove any pro-Cesaro signage.
I was in section 105 and the same guy that always hands out Cesaro signs was there in an El Generico mask. He always hands out the “Cesaro Section” signs but today he handed out “King of Wrestling” signs with Cesaro’s face on it. Security came by during the match and took all the signs. We asked them why and they said, “You don’t need to know why” and “we’re just doing was we’re told.”
It reminded me of the guy who had his Nitro signs taken recently. They seemed to also be on sharper alert concerning inappropriate or off color signs, as they made people mark out the writing or turn in any signs with “sucks” on it.
But hey, blackface signs with n-word jokes get a closeup!
Here’s a video of the King Of Wrestling signs, and the Low Men In Yellow WWE Coats showing up to take them away. It’s in slow motion, so on top of seeing WWE’s thought police in action you get to hear a drunk announce team. Well, drunker than usual. (Jerry Lawler sounds like Bill Cosby.)
One person who disagrees with the anti-Cesaro sentiment (besides, you know, the rest of us) is Jim Ross. Good ol’ JR posted the following on his blog, and he’s exactly right.
“IMO the US Title match between Champion Sheamus and Cesaro was the match of the night. Great physicality, drama and compelling action for my taste. Congrats to both men. Cesaro could easily fill a viable fan favorite role on the depleted WWE hero side of the roster. There is money in ‘face Cesaro if it is cultivated.”
The signs would have stayed if they had “$9.99” on them as well.
This is Jerry “the King” Cosby enjoying a delicious Diet Dew Pudding Pop! Cesaro with the fliping and the flopping! /Cosby dance. The commentary is so damn entertaining I had to watch three time before I remembered to look for the security guys.
So how long before “Security Sign Guys” becomes a Super Card that’s a -999 to Charisma?
It all makes sense now, the Higher Power that told the Undertaker to kidnap Stephanie was the Crimson King! Hail, discordia
It also makes sense because, like most things in WWE, the Crimson King totally didn’t live up to the hype, was completely botched in his execution, and ended up jobbing hardcore.
So let me get this straight, 9 months ago WWE was giving out the Cesaro Section signs, even though he was a heel still at the time, as they were trying to make his growing fanbase seem “organic”, which they would then put to use when they decide to push him as a face and break him up from the Real Americans.
Now, WWE has decided to keep Cesaro as a mid-card heel, and the fans are trying to give him some momentum, and they’re deliberately taking that away from the fans now?
I’m attending a Cesaro appearance at a local comic book shop on Saturday. It was supposed to be Seth Rollins, but WWE pulled a switcheroo on the store last minute. Owner says he doesn’t have much time to promote it now (base ticket is $60, which I’ll gladly pay for Cesaro but not many others) so it might be a small turnout. He’s very pro-company in his media and appearances, so I don’t think he’d comment on this but it may not hurt to ask.
This will all over over once Vince is gone guys. It will be both the saddest and most exciting day in wrestling history.
There’s a lot to thank Vince for doing what he did with wrestling. However there comes a time when you’re passed by, and I think that’s now.
Yep I’ve said for a long time, Vince is the best thing to ever happen to WWE, but right now he’s also the worst. Things honestly aren’t gonna turn around until he steps down completely and hands things over to Triple H.
(wow who woulda thought back in like 2001 that the sentence “things won’t be right in WWE til Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H has full creative control” would be true?)
The day vince leaves could be a very long time……
Really guys, he could very well still be running things in 15 years. Anyone think his ego is going to let him relinquish control?
Nah, our only hope is that Kevin Dunn is somehow canned, as that will leave vince one less dumbass to get advice from.
Any legit reason for the cesaro bury. He’s one of the few reasons I still watch wrestling
Scuttlebutt is pretty much that Vince thinks he’s boring.
Well his ‘look’ is kind of generic. but what he does doesn’t need a gimmick. when you’re that damn good a gimmick seems unnatural
they’re baldists. roman reigns and his glorious hair gets a major push while cesaro gets buried.
i will say this, at least they’re giving cesaro an opportunity to put on great matches.
Cesaro/Zayn 1,2 and 3 + Cesaro/Regal were the best 4 matches of NXT in 2013.
At least all in the top 8 or so, anyway, and definitely #1 and #2.
Today’s Stone Cold podcast talks up Cesaro a lot too. Steve said he thinks some tweaks could be made, like not overdoing facials and getting rid of the “Jason Statham” look by shaving his head.
“Looking like Jason Statham” should be a positive.
Surprisingly, Stone Cold thinks shaving his head is a better look. /s
I was going to say that Cesaro, BOrk, and Ambrose are the best things going in Wrestling right now (at least, that get filtered to me via SquaredCircle), but then Brandon referenced Hearts in Atlantis and proved that he is the best thing in Wrestling.
Slow commentary is the best thing I’ve seen (heard) from WWE in months. It’s such a shithouse at the moment that I wonder what’s going on the inside. Even if they aren’t aware of their total nonstop creative disarray they would at least read the dirt sheets and wonder why no one is bashing them anymore – everybody is just shakin’ their heads in disbelief.
Because they have some of the best wrestlers and wrestling in the world
Can you imagine if their mindset applied to other TV shows?
Network Honcho: What? This Urkel character was the one the audience liked the best? He’s just a recurring character! Tell the showrunner not to use this Urkel character anymore except in small doses. And get me more scripts that are centered around Carl!”
Using Urkel as an example is more appropriate to Fandango or Bad News Barret.
Oh you like this guy. Here now everyone says his catchphrase and talks about how great he is.
This is actually a really good point. Same thing happened with Ryder. WWE said “oh you like him huh? Better yank him off TV so you forget about him”.
It’s a recipe for failure, seeing what the fans want and instead of using that feedback to your advantage, you get rid of it and try to convince them to like something else.
The poor guy is coming out to the ring with a fucking towel on his head. It’s not so he can dry off before the match, it’s to eliminate his peripheral vision so he doesn’t Swiss Death a camera man on his way to do a Sheamus job for the zillionth time. The worst part is, his match was the best on the NOC card by a long shot, and it was mostly his doing. Sheamus wouldn’t have that match with Alberto Del Rio or Bad News Barrett. That was all Cesaro.
Lets just be happy Vince is running a wrestling company and not a dictatorship.
“Ceasaro does some pretty cool stuff in there…….all the time.”
The potential is there…we see NXT
Commentary is pretty consistently putting Cesaro over, more than they do with most. Maybe it’s just stupid optimism, but I think he’s going to umm… rise about all of this pretty soon. He’s just way too good.
Yeah I noticed that too at NOC. I’d think, well, if Lawler and JBL are saying great things about Cesaro, the WWE has to see… something… maybe?
It’s just hard to figure, with a roster stretched so thin, why they don’t do more with Cesaro. Even my Vince Theory doesn’t explain it. My assumption is Vince looks at any wrestler on the current roster, and he instantly labels him by comparing him to someone from the past — e.g., Damian Sandow = Lanny Poffo = jobber. But who’s even the comparable for Cesaro? Ridiculously strong, excels at all the little things in putting on a match. I’m sure some of you will come up with someone, but the cool thing about Cesaro for me is he just reminds me of frickin Cesaro.
I guess the comparison for Cesaro is Daniel Bryan minus the yessing, because Cesaro isn’t going to get anywhere until mainstream WWE crowds just start demanding it.
You’re not wrong but there are great workers busting their asses on the shows and NXT demonstrates that somebody, somewhere knows how to properly run a wrestling show. We’re all just hoping that those people get more influence in the near future, somehow.
I’m not buying this as an anti-Cesaro thing. It just seems to me that they’re confiscating most of the signs that face the hard camera.
They booked the dude in a hugely competitive US title match and put him over huge on commentary, which we all know is the most micro-managed part of the entire show. I agree with most of the WWE criticisms I read, but this just seems way overblown.
I’m sure there is more to this than just “Oh they took away our Cesaro signs, because the WWE hates Cesaro”. People just want to hope that’s true, so they can justify bashing the WWE some more. I like how the guy in the report mentions the guy who had his Nitro signs taken away recently, because it actually turned out, by reports of other people in that section, that he was acting like a huge asshole, and the WWE was in the right for taking his signs. But I’m sure there is no way that could possibly be the case here, and it’s just allllll the WWE being evil.
Yeah I’m not guaranteeing it here but usually whenever any of these stories come out it turns out the guy was being a drunk asshole about it.
I read on a site that rhymes with schmedit that the people behind them complained about the signs blocking their view. Of course you have to consider the source…
That does seem like a reason that it normally happens. It just never seems to be the vast WWE conspiracy people make it out to be.
That would make sense. WWE doesn’t just confiscate signs to keep their bonfire alive another day.
Even if they didn’t take his signs because it’s Cesaro, there can’t be a concidence that he lost his manager, music, signature move, and push all in one week.
Having JR say nice things about him will probably make it worse. This is the company that kicked him out for Michael Cole, after all. Twice.
But using logic and understanding doesn’t bait me into clicking the article! I’m just doing my part to support journalism in this, the cutting edge 21st century.
Every story like this just makes me go, “And that is why I’m not renewing my Network subscription.”
Because some of us hopes that Vince will retire/die and one Paul Levesque will Pedigree Kevin Dunn into unemployment before bringing his e-fed, NXT, to overtake WWE and re-invigorate wrestling.
Did I hear Jerry say that Cesaro doesn’t look like a Superman? What is his criteria? Cesaro looks like he could break an I-beam in half.
I just came back, after being away from all WWE-related stuff for about two months and, apart from reading Brandon’s reviews and the commentary from a lot of the people here, I don’t miss WWE at all, really.
Do you want us to hate you, WWE? Do you want people to torrent PPVs like I do?
Cesaro will rise above this hierarchy.
Question: Have they also taken away “Cesaro Section” signs? Or just “Kings of Wrestling” signs? The article suggests the latter, which means the confiscation likely has nothing to do with supporting Cesaro, and is either
1.) Because it affixed the title “King of Wrestling” to a wrestler other than Jerry Lawler…in TENNESSEE.
2.) It mentions a gimmick Cesaro wrestled before going to WWE (which we all know “doesn’t exist” inside the WWE Universe, except for DVD releases and occasional pipebombs).
This doesn’t pass the smell test. People have signs for heels all the time, especially when sitting at Hard Camera side, and nothing happens. I didn’t hear any reports of the “Ravishing Rowan” signs being taken at SummerSlam.
Something else has to be up.
How the hell will I be able to locate my seat in the Cesaro Section?
New sign idea:
Cena
Eventually
Succeeds
And
Reigns
alOne
Clearly, this has everything to do with Cesaro and nothing to do with disrupting the show by handing out a few dozen signs to a ton of people. Good journalisming, yet again.
