WWE Is Mad At AJ Lee For Giving The One Decent Speech At This Year’s Slammys

I deeply apologize for forcing you to think about the 2014 Slammy Awards again, but don’t worry, we’re going to be focusing solely on one of the very few redeeming parts of the show. Amongst all the Seth Green dorkiness and stilted awards show banter, AJ Lee’s Slammy acceptance speech was a heartfelt dose of fresh air. Rather than thanking the WWE UNIVERSE for the award and promising more RUTHLESS AGRESSION in 2015, AJ seemed to send a subtle goodbye to her fans, then said she hoped to see the likes of Bayley, Charlotte and Paige step up and carry the baton in 2015.
Well, as reported by the Wrestling Observer, it turns out AJ’s speech felt more real than the rest of the show, because it was more real – most of what she said wasn’t in the script. Also, surprise surprise, AJ generously using her star power to give the next generation of female performers a boost has been construed as a bad thing backstage, because most of the names she mentioned were from NXT, so she must have been burying the current main roster Divas. Here’s AJ’s full speech, in case you’ve forgotten what all the fuss is about…
Hmmm, I dunno about that side hug — was AJ trying to bury Jerry Lawler’s boner?
In other “WWE is upset with AJ” news, the company is also stewing about AJ taking time off to attend UFC 181 with her husband. Psst, hey WWE, AJ might be taking more time off for UFC related things in the relatively near future – just a heads up. AJ is currently out of action for an unspecified injury, and probably won’t be back on TV until a couple months into 2015.
Y’know, every time a new “AJ might be leaving soon” story comes up, I honestly wonder why she hasn’t split already. Stories like these make you wonder what she’s sticking around for.
via WrestleZone
Well, we now can look forward to Bayley, Charlotte and Paige being buried forever. So that’s nice.
Bayley’s not gonna get buried, all she’s gonna do is be brought up, given the Eugene gimmick and kicked in the uterus by Eva Marie, Rosa Mendes and Cameron repeatedly for the next 2 years.
@Armando Payne You are probably right. At that point we’ll be wishing she had just been buried.
At this rate, they’ll be stuck in NXT forever…
@Armando Payne: Bayley is going to get an “Anal Queen” gimmick. I guarantee it because it will be horrendous and will make us all wish she was berried.
I’m going to cry when she debuts on RAW because that crowd is gonna dump on her, and I don’t know if my heart will be able to take it.
I’m guessing the original script had Rosa, Eva Marie, and Cameron, but AJ couldn’t say them when rehearsing backstage without bursting into laughter, so she said eff it.
Also, just to get this straight:
Having the NXT Women’s Champ lose in 3 minutes after dominating the first 2:57: OK
Trying to put the NXT ladies over after that crap: OMG YOU BURIED EVERYONE YOU HORRIBLE WITCH
Just leave AJ. For your own sanity. Do fun YouTube videos with Kaitlyn or something, just get out of there before the machine consumes your cute, nerdy soul.
Also, I’m guessing the “backstage hiccup” was just pregnancy hormones. You know how women get in their 37th trimester.
laughed, agreed and laughed again. thank you for making something enjoyable out of these terrible news.
Someone should tell to whomever is upset about AJ’s speech that, in six months no one will remember it happened.
We still talk about that time she did a Kitana fan-lift once in a divas battle royal three years ago…
Or when she destroyed the “wrestler theme trivia contest” on NXT 3…
And when she dropped that pipe-bomb on the Total Divas that time.
AJ should just do Mortal Kombat cosplay whenever she wants a moment or promo to be remembered forever.
Or when she pushed WWE Champion/current husband CM Punk and former boyfriend/#1 contender Daniel Bryan through a table and celebrated over their corpses…
As a Mortal Kombat fan, I strongly approve this.
Basically, AJ is the only Diva who does things we remember.
Well, that didn’t go as I would’ve liked. I was trying to be ironic by using Triple H’s remark as to why Charlotte lost a match to Nattie.
I think your initial comment and the replies were perfect. You were taking a (well-deserved)jab at HHH and everyone else was proving that maybe WWE brass doesn’t quite understand its audience in 2014.
S&P 500 in 2014 +13%
WWE in 2014 -24%
Hell, I’d be up for ANY Cosplay. If she dressed up like Chun Li, she gets my firstborn.
All the heart eyes. Maybe I’m a jerk, but AJ finding ways to praise Bayley and Sasha Banks on national television while subtly telling The Bella Twins to go screw makes me smile from ear to ear.
Selfish, I know, but don’t leave, AJ! I don’t know how much of this I can handle without you!
I know the wrestling hipster is an idiot, but hey, moron, maybe she’s sticking around for the money she gets from WWE that she can’t get anywhere else? No one pays you to fap to pictures of her husband and no one else is going to pay her to wrestle, not compared to WWE. Ask all those sad clowns trying to scrape by in TNA or your local basic cable wrestling league, moron.
Suck a brass ring, chico.
Also, what in the fuck is a Wrestling Hipster?
A funny and not-published-often-enough column by Brandon?
glad to see Vince McMahon opened an Uproxx account.
Yeah, thing is, I think AJ could make a lot more outside of WWE. There’s a million places that would pay her a ton of money of be pretty and talk about comics and video games or whatever for them. She could out-Olivia Munn Olivia Munn.
I’m pretty sure The Wrestling Hipster is actually going to be the name of the With Spandex Opera/Hip-Hop/Rap/New Wave Wrestling Cover Band. You’ve got Danielle on Tuba, Nate on Sitar, Brandon on the triangle and that Mobster Lobster woman she can be the lead singer.
What makes you say that? No one outside of WWE fans knows who AJ is.
– Hipster atheist complains about hipster wrestling fans.
– Doesn’t understand irony (or the definition of “hipster”).
– Goes back to Youtube comments.
Can anyone do anything in WWE anymore without someone getting pissed off about it?
Slightly concerned about how often Wrestlezone is getting linked to from With Leather these days. That site is a bit of a joke, and what I thought With Leather was doing its best not to be.
Is there some reason it’s better or worse than any other wrestling nooz aggregator?
I suppose not. It just reminds me of every wrestling site ever until With Spandex/Leather came along and saved us all.
Well yeah, but we’re still adding the opinions and writing that’s actually worth reading, so it doesn’t particularly matter where the via at the bottom comes from. In a way, the blander, more “just the facts” the site we source is, the better.
Every story I hear about the wwe makes me glad I never became a wrestler.
Sounds like you’ve got a story to tell, friend.
Nah It wasn’t an option, I got a job with much better job security eventually though. I’m a mafia snitch.
How’s the noodles and ketchup today?
Not sure, I’ve been dead for years.
I’m half ass training to be one. “Half ass” because I keep reading these stories from this year alone
It has its ups and downs.
It’s probably just all the hormones from the pregnancy.
I’m surprised Vince didn’t jump in for a falsetto voice-over about how AJ had to return to her home planet.
I don’t know why everyone’s saying her speech sounded like a goodbye speech. She ended it by saying she’s not done being the best.
Because the Slammys were the week before a PPV where she was challenging for the Divas Championship. Even if she was saying goodbye (oh god please no) she’d still have to go through the motions of pretending she was planning on winning the match.
Aww, I liked the other AJ header better. (not that I won’t take any photo of AJ provided)
Couldn’t use the first one for reasons. Hopefully we’ve landed on something acceptable.
Magic header! It changes everytime! (also, her face gets a bigger smirk on every update. I hope this is intentional)
the current one is AMAZING! oh my God, I never noticed her doing this big of a smirking face! this, somehow, gets me to love her even more although I already infinitely love her more than anything.
Why do I feel like blaming Kevin Dunn for this one? I mean, I blamed Hayes for vetoing the original “New Day” Nation-like gimmick into this happy go-lucky, “Yessuh, Mistuh suh!” bullshit without any proof, and McMahon’s bizarre emotional swings need not be mentioned since they’re just assumed… So yeah: Fuck Kevin Dunn and fuck the WWE’s army of Yes Men.
This article, I call it the National Enquirer because it is nothing but NEWZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
I don’t think they ever tell “news” here at uproxx for us to take seriously, as much as it’s instead meant to just be made fun of. (pretty sure I didn’t need to tell you that, but I see this same comment of you on several articles like this one.) don’t worry, we aren’t really any more concerned about AJ because a wrestling site said we might should be than we already were because of how we see women usually treated on RAW.
AJ has continuely put down and made every diva she worked with look bad on purposes without even really wrestling and the wwe did nothing. Why do you think all the sudden things have changed? I hate AJ marks like you, all you people do is make up excuses for AJ and “protect” her. Well, guess what she isn’t the only diva in the wwe and she is a 27 year old women who is married she is not a child. Focus, your energy on a diva that actually deserves it for once.
Uhhh…most of us have been saying that AJ looks like she doesn’t give a shit and that Nikki Bella has been pretty great for the last few months, so…
Well, seems the commentators on Main Event didn’t get the “ridicule & bury any NXT womens wrestler” memo? I think JBL and Cole gave more praise to Charlotte and Sasha Banks in those 5 minutes than they have given the main roster divas the whole year.