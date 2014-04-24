WWE Legends House And NXT Open Discussion Thread 4/24/14: Yep, We’re Doing This

Thursday nights have become a pretty interesting night for WWE Network programming and everyone besides that one weird homophobic racist guy enjoys the Monday night Raw threads, so let’s give this a shot, shall we?
Tonight, on WWE NXT:
– The Usos and Sami Zayn vs. Corey Graves and The Ascension
– Sasha Banks and Charlotte vs. Emma and Paige
– Alexander Rusev vs. Travis Tyler
– Tyson Kidd vs. Mason Ryan
– Tyler Breeze vs. Angelo Dawkins
Tonight, on WWE Legends House:
– the Legends get kinda creepy about a lady showing up at their house
– dinner is cooked, possibly
– Jim Duggan thinks briefly about dogs
– somebody goes for a walk, may be a werewolf?
I don’t know what’s happening on Legends House, but this is probably the best place to talk about it. Have fun, make fun of some sad old folks, make fun of some sad YOUNG folks (Mason Ryan!) and share this around to get your friends involved. I’ll even include a top 10 comments of the night in tomorrow’s NXT report if we get enough.
Legends House, basically both of the Grown Ups movies but on the wwe network.
Hey wait – if Emma is Bubbles and Paige is Buttercup, who’s Blossom?
Yeah, I’d thought of that too, except Sasha’s heel.
Actually…the BFFs are the evil Powerpuff Girls. Sasha = Blossom, Summer = Bubbles and Charlotte = Buttercup.
+1 Johnny B. Acceptable, so hard
Blossom was sort of the Boss, right? So: Sasha Banks.
Actually, Bayley is better suited for Bubbles, being giggly and innocent and all. Except Emma has, you know, actual bubbles.
BOOK IT HUNTER!!!
+1 to this so hard.
Bayley, what with the bow and everythign.
SO IS EMMAIGE AS A FACE TAG TEAM A THING NOW????!?!?!?
*Sailor Moon heart-eyes GIF*
When he hits the main roster, Tyler Breeze is totally going to eat Fandango’s lunch…for breakfast.
or they could team up?
imagine their duel-entrance!
How… How did I miss this :( NeXT week (see what I did there?) Ill be on this!
Sami dancing is quite the sight to behold.
If we’re lucky, that’s the end of the Zayn/Graves feud, or Graves’ career, either one (the second).
I’m disappointed we didn’t get an “U” “Sha.”
Let’s all start saying “John Cena just likes to have fun in there,” from now on. It’ll be just like that episode of Doctor Who when the Doctor asks if the Prime Minister looks tired.
Mark my words, we pull this off and Cena will be wrestling El Torito within a month.
JUSTIN ROBERTS: …from Scottsdale, AZ… Nikki Bella!
JERRY LAWLER: John Cena just likes to have fun in there.
Angelo Dawkins: I hate the neologism “Beauty Shot” for “scored a victory over”. I have no intention of Beauty Shotting anyone, and nobody will ever Beauty Shot me.
Well, they tried to hide when this was taped, but failed.
“Here comes the NXT Women’s Champion.”
10 seconds later….
“Well guys do you agree with the decision to strip Paige of the NXT Women’s Championship?”
That guitar riff is mean. For a second I thought SES Punk was coming out.
Hey, did anyone else notice Corey Graves has STAY DOWN tattooed on his knuckles?
Whoa. Did Neville really lose his teeth? What the fuck, I didn’t sign up for that.
How’s he gonna eat fish?
I know some of you are into it, but I really don’t like NXT being a dumping ground for failed main roster guys.
Got it. I’ve never seen Mason Ryan on anything other than NXT and didn’t even realize Brodus Clay hadn’t been on Raw in a while.
I think the whole Cesaro/Ziggler thing was more of a tangent than part of the discussion. Also, I am all for just getting rid of Brodus Clay and Mason Ryan but maybe that is just me.
Yeah, but Cesaro and Ziggler were both still active on the main roster. They weren’t failed guys that got offloaded on NXT.
I brought this up a couple weeks ago. I’m okay with one or two failed guys in an episode, but there was one week where there was one in every match, and it didn’t work for me.
Well of course awesome guys can show up and help younger talent put on amazing matches. Didn’t Ziggler and Rusev put on a pretty good match last year?
Agreed. But I propose we introduce the “Cesaro Clause” to this opinion, which allows for exceptional WWE wrestlers to just show up and have great matches.
All in favor?
Oh yeah, for sure. I’m all for them getting repackaged. Husky Harris into Bray Wyatt is a prime example of that working out great.
But when it’s just “here is Brodus Clay/Mason Ryan/Camacho and he’s slightly more annoyed than he used to be!!” then I’d rather they not.
Yeah, if they are going to shuffle down former main roster guys, I’d like them to be repackaged and interesting.
It could work in some instances, but it would be much better used if it were in an attempt to rebrand a character rather than just giving NXT wrestlers a foil or new opponent.
Yeah, I don’t think that many people are for it.
If you listen closely, you can hear the ghost of World Goes Wild haunting the NXT arena.
“Girrrrrrrrrrllllll!” – Tensai
Fuck you, Cena.
Renee ^_^
*sniff sniff* Potato Chips? – Mason Ryan
I miss Tyson Kidd and Justin Gabriel getting surprising wins on Raw. And that great MitB match.
Yeah, that’d be fun.
Seriously, just throw Justin Gabriel and Tyson Kidd back into the tag team division and have them run at the Usos for a month. That will only create good television.
Ha, Tensai’s funny.
Mason Ryan only shows up at NXT once a month cuz that’s how long it takes for security to confirm he still works there.
UGH. Alex Reilly, you are the fucking worst.
Don’t worry, Arianny. When it’s important, I’m sure Natalya will find a way to choke.
Wow. I did not see that coming. Really loving the WWE Women’s division.
Also, here’s hoping sexual tyrannosaurus Tyson Kidd shows up and not the usual mealy mouthed flippy version. #totaldivas
I like Emma and Paige as a tag team. Charlotte’s getting better, and got the win she probably would have gotten in a single’s match for the title. So, good all around.
Figure Four… Headlock??
Sasha and Dean Ambrose both do the Lou Thesz Press the exact same way.
Oh NXT Emma, you’re so much better than your Raw counterpart :(
Do bubbles provide Tensai with sustenance?
I had no idea you guys were doing this tonight. I’d stay but I have to be up super early, but I’ll be here next week.
Alex Riley’s first two rules
1 You do talk about Miz club.
2. You DO talk about Miz club
+1
+1
I’m pretty sure half those women have been ring announcers already
Sorry guys, 10 points to that guy who did “I can’t understand you” gestures in the audience.
Travis Tyler put one point into health and 50 into resistance. IT WAS HIS FIRST CHARACTER! HE DIDN’T KNOW!
I don’t love how they’re introducing Rusev to the Raw audience, but good grief I can’t wait for him to wrestle guys like Mark Henry, Cesaro, and Big E.
Watch Russev wrestle guys, but really come for Lana
Just finished watching NXT.
I can’t believe Flair is getting the push over Sasha Banks. I hope this means Sasha is going to get called up to the big show and teaming up Summer Rae to be the true BFFs.
It’s really starting to make me sad that every black guy on WWE TV “is just having a fun time!”
Ugh.
“It’s really starting to make me sad that every black guy on WWE TV “is just having a fun time!””
then you haven’t heard of “the king of the night”. (although personally, I think it fits him alright and that it isn’t the only part of his character.)
Funny because the Canadian wrestling fans I know watch the Network more than American me!
Canadian TV. Mother Canuckers don’t get the WWE network
How’d you just finish it? Did you watch it on the Network or Canadian tv or something else?
“Paige, I’m afraid I’ve got some Bad…” *notices she’s only holding the Divas title* “Oh, you’ve already heard. Good day.” – Bad News Barrett
FUUUUUUUUCK RVD hands guy. Get off my tv.
If Paige ever turns heel that bracelet would make a fantastic foreign object
LANAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
What Archer?!
She came around on that decision awfully quickly!
True but at the same time, JBL was right and very fair about it.
So they use the FIVE on the network but still won’t do it on TV when it would make Big E and the IC strap awesome things?
The clash between Bad News and the FIVE count would be glorious.
Welp, that was worse than I could have possibly imagined.
We give the Total Divas shit, but I’m pretty sure none of them would have this much trouble finding something to eat. Well, maybe Eva Marie would.
Reality TV can be pretty scripted, but I’m actually believing these guys have no clue how to cook.
Off-topic but soon to on-topic, there’s finally an official Sami Zayn shirt
[shop.wwe.com]
Great. Now WHERE’S MY EMMALUTION SHIRT????
We’re halfway through the episode and this must be the fourth “here’s Ashley! Ashley’s here everyone!” scene. Maybe they don’t need to introduce her every time she shows up.
Okay, Jimmy Hart doing his hair is adorable.
It has become weird to hear someone say somebody else can believe something without also saying they can also believe in the Shield.
this.