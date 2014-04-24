WWE Legends House And NXT Open Discussion Thread 4/24/14: Yep, We’re Doing This

Thursday nights have become a pretty interesting night for WWE Network programming and everyone besides that one weird homophobic racist guy enjoys the Monday night Raw threads, so let’s give this a shot, shall we?

Tonight, on WWE NXT:

– The Usos and Sami Zayn vs. Corey Graves and The Ascension

– Sasha Banks and Charlotte vs. Emma and Paige

– Alexander Rusev vs. Travis Tyler

– Tyson Kidd vs. Mason Ryan

– Tyler Breeze vs. Angelo Dawkins

Tonight, on WWE Legends House:

– the Legends get kinda creepy about a lady showing up at their house

– dinner is cooked, possibly

– Jim Duggan thinks briefly about dogs

– somebody goes for a walk, may be a werewolf?

I don’t know what’s happening on Legends House, but this is probably the best place to talk about it. Have fun, make fun of some sad old folks, make fun of some sad YOUNG folks (Mason Ryan!) and share this around to get your friends involved. I’ll even include a top 10 comments of the night in tomorrow’s NXT report if we get enough.