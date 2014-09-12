WWE May Be Pulling The Plug On The Network And Selling Their Entire Tape Library [Updated]

“I destroyed every competing promotion, bought their tapes then squandered it all on a single bad bet. F*cking wrestling, amirite?”
Hey everybody, who out there likes the WWE Network? Well, you’d better enjoy it while you can, because it may not be around much longer. The network hasn’t exactly gone as WWE planned, only pulling in around 650,000 subscribers (well short of the 1.3 million needed to make it a profitable venture) despite the company brutally slaughtering the golden goose by giving away their pay-per-views for essentially free. On TV the “Only 9.99!” hard sell never ends, but behind the scenes WWE may already be planning to throw in the towel.
According to entertainment industry insiders, WWE plans to sell their entire wrestling library, all 150,000 hours of it, to Warner Bros. WWE spent a good decade steadily accumulating the tape libraries of nearly every major American wrestling promotion in history (or at least, all the ones that did television) as part of their plans to eventually launch a network, and the fact that they’re now looking to part with the whole shebang pretty much spells doom for the WWE Network. Without the library the WWE Network is basically NXT, the 12 pay-per-views and Total Divas re-runs.
The sale of the library, assuming it’s happening, raises all sorts of interesting questions, such as…
1) Where does WWE go from here? They’ve pretty much let the cat out of the bag when it comes to pay-per-views — there’s no going back to charging $60 now. Perhaps instead of trying to sell a “network” they can simply focus on offering pay-per-views and “special events” without all the extra chaff at a somewhat higher price (say, $20). Only the hardest of the hardcore fans seem to have any interest in a WWE streaming service, so you may as well gouge us suckers just a bit harder.
2) What exactly is Warner Bros. going to do with all that wrestling content? Warner Bros. owns HBO and it’s no secret HBO Go is gearing up to challenge Netflix for streaming entertainment supremacy — could they be planning to compliment their sports and boxing content with wrestling?
Interesting times ahead folks. Interesting, exciting, kind of scary times.
Update: Some sites are now saying this isn’t true, citing inside WWE sources, but this would be far, far, far from the first time inside WWE sources tried to throw the Internet off the scent of a legit story. Also, there’s talk that WWE is simply switching DVD distributors, but that’s not the wording of the original story at all. It seems unlikely a giant like Warner Bros. is particularly interested in getting into the wrestling DVD game, but it’s impossible to say for sure until WWE says something official. More updates if/when WWE makes a statement, or The Wrap recants their story.
From what I’m hearing, they aren’t selling the library, per se. They are planning on changing liscensers/distributors. The WWE still owns the library, but the third party is in charge of the releases and the licenses and who gets to use the footage.
The one thing I wanted from the On Demand portion of the Network, from day one, was the ability to watch the attitude era Raws and Nitros, the stuff I grew up on, show after show, PPVs included. Seven months later and that content still hasn’t arrived. I can’t fathom the decision making behind that.
Im with you there. I started watching from 2012 to get caught up on the things that lead to wear we are today. Wanted to start at Punks pipe bomb, but alas it isnt available.
They have finally added some Nitros.
WWE is looking to sell the distribution rights. If you read the article that was linked to you’d see that another company has the rights and WWE may be in talks to sell the rights to WB when the contract is up. There’s no mention of pulling the plug on the network. Why start the rumors like this? Hope to see some kind of update.
itrainmonkeys is right. This is shitty click-whoring. Worse, I think it’s GENUINE shitty click-whoring, because it seems like the writer legitimately didn’t understand what he was writing about. (Nor, for that matter, did the original writer when the two were juxtaposed the way they were, but that’s another problem.)
Like any wrestling rumor, this one has already spiraled way beyond the actual rumor. This doesn’t seem to be a huge story.
Uh, the article I iinked to says nothing of the sort — not a single mention of distribution rights. Is this some sort of desperate coping mechanism wrestling fans have already group-thought up?
@Nate Birch the article says that the library is “currently held by Cinedigm”
That clearly points out that one company (Cinedigm) has the rights but now another company (Warner Brothers) are interested in the rights. The fact that you leave that info out makes your article seem like WWE is selling it’s library from themselves to WB when in reality it is like they are just changing who handles their distribution.
The fact that you use this “newz” to speculate that the Network is shutting down and that WWE may be for sale as well is just insane.
“It also contains a large selection of the visual history of modern professional wrestling, and is currently held by Cinedigm.
An insider with knowledge of Cinedigm’s WWE contract told TheWrap there is no end date as of yet, but the company is transitioning away from the library.”
Stop picking on one word and read the whole article. It doesn’t say distribution once. If The Wrap has worked the Internet, then I’ll take full responsibility for being fooled, but the clear message of that story is that they’re selling the library. Words like *acquire* are not used when talking about changing DVD distributers.
Also, I wrote this late last night — added an update for info/speculation that’s come out since.
You leave out the fact that one company has the library and another company is interested, though. That’s the important part. It’s not like WWE has the library and is selling it. If that report is true then it looks like WWE is going to change from one company to another. Not sell the library and completely lose all of that content. It’s not picking on one word. It’s pointing out that you left out essential parts of the story that makes it seem like something is happening that isn’t actually happening.
Well, it looks like we were both incorrect if this report is true (which who knows…since it is the internet):
“- Regarding the story from TheWrap.com that said WWE is in talks with Warner Bros. to sell their tape library, those reports are not true. A source has confirmed the story to be incorrect and other WWE sources told Mike Johnson of PWInsider that there was nothing to the story either.
On a related note, TheWrap.com story claimed that Cinedigm currently owns the WWE library. PWInsider points out that is not true as WWE owns their own library. This has been touted by WWE CFO George Barrios during several financial calls. Cinedigm is, however, the current distributor of all WWE DVD releases.”
[www.lordsofpain.net]
More details: [www.pwinsider.com]
Appreciate the update. I come to this site to avoid the newz sites that run gossip and made up junk. I don’t want this to turn into one of those types of sites.
I usually wouldn’t post gossip, but a) this was not from a wrestling gossip site, but a non-wrestling entertainment site with solid sources and b) how could we not report on *this* story? This isn’t a “Randy Orton pooped in somebody’s bag” story.
I’ll update again if/when WWE says something official. Any further speculation/inside story updates will only muddy things.
@itrainmonkeys I think that PWInsider clears up somewhat. I think the point that The Wrap gets the relationship between WWE/Cindigm mixed up might have caused them to make their story a bit bold. I also have no idea how good The Wrap is normally.
The simplest answer seems to just be WWE is working on releasing the DVDs with Warner Bros since they already work together on stuff like the Scooby Doo movie.
The Wrap is a pretty solid Hollywood Reporter type site — I’ve used them before for other stories on Uproxx. I don’t think they’d intentionally mislead, but they could have made a mistake. That said, they must have wrestling nerds beating down their door right now, and they haven’t changed or re-worded their story.
Yeah they seem fine. I wouldn’t accuse them of intentionally misleading.
It really does seem the simplest answer is talks for them taking over for Cinedigm.
I would cut out everything in this article about the WWE Network shutting down, though – that just seems like blatant clickbaiting.
If this is all a work to get people to sign up for WWE Network post haste… well, it just might work. I might sign up and get my fill of all the content I can before this happens.
I have been completely unhappy with the Network. I use my PS3 to stream and every single pay per view skips, goes back, goes forward, and just basically doesn’t work. I tried it on the 360 and it did the same thing. I can stream everything else but the Network so I know it’s on their end.
I emailed them and laid it all out there and of course, no answer. It’s no surprise it’s failing.
It works okay on the Samsung Smart TV app, but not perfectly. Takeover skipped once or twice last night for me.
Also, they seem to respond more in the Facebook page than through the “official” reporting system they have.
I actually got a timely response on the twitter page of theirs too. I have to say, I love the network. My PS3 works great. My Kindle fire works. The only complaint is that the network crashes on my Google Chrome but IE works wonders on my comp.
Seriously, now that I have it, I can’t imagine not having the network. I didn’t really watch any attitude era stuff so It’s good catching up on what everyone calls the best era of wrestling.
@BigJayOB – There’s actually an instance where I was having the same problem with Chrome, and I went to their Facebook page. The question was already asked by someone else and answered by the Network people when I looked for an answer. It is apparently a known issue they’re working on, and they said to use IE or Firefox as a workaround for now.
But yea, that’s what I mean, they are way more responsive on Facebook and apparently Twitter, which I don’t use.
Plus after my issue was resolved through twitter, @askWWENetwork gave me a follow.
Interesting, maybe I’ll hit them up through those other means.
Might just be your connection, guy. I’ve tried it on Xbox, on a laptop, on my computer, on another computer in a different state, and I’ve rarely had more than a sputter on most streams. It’s worked beautifully.
Doesn’t make any sense though when every other streaming service I use has the same issue. I have even changed ISP’s (not due to this) and it’s the same problem.
I phrased that wrong. Every other streaming service DOESN’T have that issue.
Network works fine on my X1, Apple TV, 360, iphone 5s, ipad mini.
Sometimes on a live stream I cant pause or go back without it screwing up, but thats about it.
I love it and encourage everyone to get it. It brings back so many old memories of watching wrestling.
I stopped watching wrestling in 2005. I started again this March. I’ll go back to not using up 5 hours a week plus pay per views to watch crappy writing if they lose the network.
Yeah, they’re selling the library for DVDs and other distributed materials. Not the “Sky is falling” the headline would have you believe. But hey, muckraking!
Big ol’ swing and a miss with this article…
Ah blogging, where you get to call yourself a journalist without the rigorous training, sky high editorial standards, high pressure deadlines, and ethical requirement for accuracy that comes with actually being a journalist.
This isn’t good, but actual journalists regular crap all over at least two of those things (editorial standards and accuracy) constantly.
I can see we’re on the same page here so I won’t get us bogged down in a turgid discussion of categorical imperatives but here’s the thing: There is a Grand Canyon of difference in having Values and failing to live up to them and Never Having Any to begin with. Look at how differently 60 Mins and Vice covered the .Com Arrest, how differently the blogosphere and ESPN covered the Clippersgate. While I am distressed by how many newsrooms have allowed standards to slip, and I criticize them separately, having none at all to begin with is the true sin. You can fall down in the mud and thus be shamed. But starting in the mud and having no shame is far worse.
The story mention Cinedgm, which is the company that does distribution for WWE’s home video releases. Perhaps this is about DVD sales and not streaming a la the Network?
That’s exactly what this is.
Is Nathan Birch just really bad at reading comprehension or is this site just clickbait and not actually the bastion for “funny” and insightful wrestling writing that it claims to be? The answer is both.
Instead of realizing his mistake and updating the article he’s saying that we are just coming up with a “desperate coping mechanism” to deal with this news. Top notch reporting there.
Best & Worsts and most of the other regular features are consistently good-to-great. News is not a strong point on almost any part of Uproxx, and wrestling is a bizarre half-real thing that doesn’t lend itself to news very well anyway. So it might just be best to avoid the news & stick with the things they do best.
Brandon > Danielle > Austin > David > Nate
@William Alexander Pretty much spot on.
Dammit, Nate.
For me this is a creative problem. I was happy to pay for the Network 6 months ago when the storylines were firing on all cylinders. But the significant quality dip of late has led to me not even watching RAW right now, just reading the B&W.
Of course this happens every year, I drop out and come back for the Rumble. But now they have the Network they can’t afford to sit on their hands and just trot out the same old crap.
Probably should have forced 12-month subs, I would’ve paid anything around Wrestlemania time.
Why do the current storylines affect your enjoyment of the Network? I’m honestly curious, because I’ve heard this sentiment several times before and I just don’t get it. There’s a wealth of content on there that doesn’t require you to be happy with the current storylines and what’s going on on Raw each week.
@Charles Covar You show support with your $, and I will not support lolcenawins #oddsovercoming at NOC
Charles, in March you’re faced with the question of spending $60 on Wrestlemania or $60 on the Network for 6 months. Now that the time’s up and the stories suck and not enticing you to get any of the pay per views, it makes sense to cancel.
I don’t think they would drop the network right after they just launched it worldwide. They have to at least see what the returns are on that venture.
Yea, and they still haven’t launched it in the UK yet. I would imagine they’d wait to see how it does internationally before dropping it completely.
It’s one thing if this article was posted last night after the initial PWI post where there was confusion and actually maybe a chance the WWE was selling their tape library. Based on comments though, it would have me believe it was posted around 9am this morning, which makes it just clickbait because multiple sources have already struck this rumor down.
Telling yourself otherwise is a “desperate coping mechanism.”
It was written last night at around 12:30 am and not posted until this morning. I’ve added an update based on new speculation/shadowy inside source information.
There are reports popping up now that this story is completely inaccurate. Has WithSpandex ever deleted a story? First time for everything.
I’ve updated it and will again when/if WWE says something official.
With Spandex has only existed like three months, but I see what you’re getting at. There’s a lot of old Kurp derps & such lingering elsewhere on Uproxx.
I will apologize for my timing, Nate, as while I was typing my comment your update wasn’t posted and then it showed when the page refreshed after posting.
Maybe Vince and company overestimated how often we want to watch wrestling. Part of the appeal of the NFL is that we don’t see football every week and for only part of the year. People already had access to wrestling 6 hours a week before the network launched. The current product is not very good and the attitude era is overrated.
I think the network will be fine once they launch in the UK. All you have to do is look at a Wrestlemania crowd to know that a huge chunk of WWEs hardcore fans are from the UK and once it’s available to them the numbers will jump significantly.
As far as the numbers right now, I’ve said since the start that sure aiming your product at kids will help with sales of toys and merchandise, but it’s gonna come back and bite you in the ass when it comes to a subscription service that requires a credit card number. Shockingly, most kids don’t have credit cards and their parents aren’t down with the idea of paying a $60 commitment to let their kids watch endless hours of it (reason my nephew wasn’t allowed to have it. His mom barely even likes him watching the 5 hours a week he watches now). If you want adults to subscribe and use their credit cards to do so, you’re gonna have to give the adults something new to pay for outside of nostalgia trips
Something to consider about the hardcore UK fans is that it’s incredible easy to get the American version of the Network from the UK, so a lot of the more computer savvy UK fans will already have it.
Interestingly, it appears the original article has removed the mention of Cinedigm without mentioning they updated the article itself.
You’re right — hmmm, now them taking that specific part out, but not changing the rest would once again add more credence to the WWE is actually selling their tapes angle, would it not?
It would. It would be more likely that someone told them Cinedigm didn’t own the rights, and since they didn’t understand the story in the first place they just removed the reference to Cinedigm.
You have to understand, WWE doesn’t exist without its tape library. It’s the equivalent of closing up shop if they’re selling the library — and a move they absolutely, 100% could not make without formal shareholder approval. If they tried to do it without that approval, they’d be sued into oblivion. Ergo, any possible interpretation that DOESN’T mean “selling the actual ownership of the library” (especially one, like the Cinedigm angle, that fits into already known facts [twitter.com]) is more likely.
Cinedigm did confirm last month that at the end of the year they would no longer be working with WWE and said WWE underperformed expectations
[twitter.com]
The UK (where I live but I’m able to watch the network via AirVPN) will be getting the network in a few weeks time so the subscribers will likely shoot up by then.
I would love WWE on HBO. Bring back the attitude/Ruthless Agression Era but, ya know, The Wire!! Right? They need to stop ONLY targetting the youngest demo. That’s good for merch but so is Authentic championship belts, collector’s items and what not. Warner Bros. writers and cash could do wonders….. If they don’t just WCW the whole thing and disolve it.
HBO Go with wrestling *would* be pretty amazing.
HBO Go providing wrestling content would be akin to a 5 star Michelin restaurant serving hot dogs.
Well, I only use the network regularly for nxt and the 12 ppvs anyways, but if the network goes away, I don’t know what I’m going to do. 60 bucks a month is pretty steep.
I’m afraid to re-up because it’s now officially WWE PPV doldum season, meaning no chance Lesnar keeps the belt.
Even though I’m a wrestling fan, if lolcenawins at NOC, I will be praying the WWE network fails. Logically it probably does not make sense, but neither do most of WWE’s storylines
And this is why the WWE can’t get their subscribers. This is like their off season so they just mail shit in until the Rumble.
If there was ever a time to treat their product like they’re at war with a rival company, now would have been it. But they didn’t. And now the Network could be in trouble.
Wouldn’t it make more sense for the WWE to sell their stuff to Netflix? Netflix already has a bunch of WWE stuff there, so it makes sense.
The veracity of this story has got to be questioned. WWE will sail or sink with Vince at the head of it. If every single thing I’ve ever heard about Vince’s business practices, he doesn’t retreat.
I’ve said it before they screwed up by putting all the ppvs on the network. The Big 4 and Night of Champions would have been offered half price to subscribers while the others are on the network free. No different than what boxing or UFC does. Mayweather won’t fight live on Showtime, nut you can see the replay next week on Showtime.
– My problem with the network work is I can still find more things on YouTube that I can’t find on the network. I watched Brock vs. Orton, Flair vs. Brock, Brock pushing Zack McGowan down the stairs, O’Haire vs Hogan and Brock’ s confrontation with Stone Cold on Smackdown.
The idea of WWE selling their tape library is the stupidest fucking thing I’ve ever heard.
Still haven’t updated this lazy, clickbait headline I see… They’re not selling the library, they’re working out a new distribution partner.
Yup, totally haven’t updated it — excpet, you know, I have. See that stuff written after the big, bold “Update”? That’s an update.
PWI’s inside source doesn’t invalidate The Wrap’s inside source just because you want to believe it more. WWE/Warner Bros. still hasn’t said anything official and The Wrap hasn’t recanted their story, so there’s no new update to be made.
