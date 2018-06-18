Here Is Your 2018 Mr. Money In The Bank

WWE

It’s summer and it’s not SummerSlam yet, so it’s time for a wrestlers to fight each other to be the first to climb to the top of a ladder and acquire the briefcase containing a world title shot. The build to this year’s Money In The Bank was shakey to say the least, though maybe not as weak as Baron Corbin looked when he tried to cash in the briefcase last year. The winner of the Smackdown Live-branded PPV match failed to defeat then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for concerning rumored reasons, ending the 2017 Mr. Money In The Bank angle in a memorable if not particularly satisfying way.

This year’s Money In The Bank PPV was co-branded, so we had competitors from both Raw and Smackdown facing off for the briefcase. This year’s MITB wrestlers were Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and a member of the New Day we didn’t know until the team made their entrance.