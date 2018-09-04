WWE Announced The Teams And Start Date For The Second Mixed Match Challenge

09.04.18

WWE

The inaugural WWE Mixed Match Challenge saw The Miz and Asuka take home the title. An awful lot has changed in the WWE landscape since then, and as such, WWE has decided to bring the Mixed Match Challenge back, once again on Facebook Watch in a round-robin elimination tournament that will feature two matches each 30-minute episode over 14 weeks.

The biggest change from the first event to the second is that Asuka is no longer an unbeaten woman in WWE and, thus, not the clear favorite to win — in fact, she’s somehow an afterthought in the SmackDown women’s division at the moment. That makes it a bit more difficult to predict the winner out of the teams that have been announced as of now for the second edition of the MMC.

The Miz and Asuka will be back to defend their crown. The other returning teams are Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss — who became fan favorites for their delightful chemistry as Team Little Big — as well as Jimmy Uso and Naomi, and Rusev and Lana.

