WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown: On The Shoulders Of Giants

WWE

Welcom to Season 2 of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. I’m changing up the format of these recaps, since they’ve changed so much about the show. For one thing, it’s not for charity anymore, which is honestly kind of a shame but I get how that aspect made more sense if it was a one-time thing.

As I mentioned, the tournament is also round robin now. WWE hasn’t done a great job of making it clear how exactly it’s going to work, but my understand is that all the RAW teams will face each other while all of the Smackdown teams face each other, and then the teams from each brand with the most wins will compete in the final.

Unfortunately there also doesn’t seem to be as much emphasis on building the matches on social media this time around, which is a shame since that was one of the most fun aspects of Season 1. Still, there’s plenty that’s fun about Season 2, so let’s dive into it.