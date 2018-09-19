WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown: On The Shoulders Of Giants

Welcom to Season 2 of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. I’m changing up the format of these recaps, since they’ve changed so much about the show. For one thing, it’s not for charity anymore, which is honestly kind of a shame but I get how that aspect made more sense if it was a one-time thing.
As I mentioned, the tournament is also round robin now. WWE hasn’t done a great job of making it clear how exactly it’s going to work, but my understand is that all the RAW teams will face each other while all of the Smackdown teams face each other, and then the teams from each brand with the most wins will compete in the final.
Unfortunately there also doesn’t seem to be as much emphasis on building the matches on social media this time around, which is a shame since that was one of the most fun aspects of Season 1. Still, there’s plenty that’s fun about Season 2, so let’s dive into it.
The little details like Ember screaming at Nattie before eclipsing make me stupidly happy.
I like this show. It feels so nice seeing wrestlers enjoying themselves, having fun with the crowd and each other while being competitive. The booking of these feels a little bit looser too, beside the finish, so it feels like there is some space for improv and having fresh and unexpected moments.
Kevin Owens planking and playing dead for half of the video made my day. He also get to really shine in these matches because we can hear his off the cuff trashtalk and he might be the best promo in the company, especially when he is bouncing off other wrestlers or crowds
The Charlotte twerking gif that was missing.
[twitter.com]
I also really enjoyed the house show fun and how the wrestlers could be more loose on the mic and in the ring.
I didn’t really mind Rusev no selling Charlotte’s chops last year, cause have you seen that guy’s chest? She was literally attacking the strongest part of his body. If she’d gone for his legs or the back of his head I would have expected him to sell. But if your chest is Big E or Rusev sized, then unless Braun or Harper is giving you a chop I don’t really think it should make much impact.
I like the round robin aspect, Naomi and Uce are too fun to lose after one round, though I wish they’d gotten the upset since AJ/Charlotte both got beaten up earlier.