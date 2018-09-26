WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown: Dance Break!

WWE

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Last week, Monster Eclipse beat Team Pawz, with Ember Moon hitting Natalya with an Eclipse off of Braun Strowman’s shoulders, and Fenomenal Flair defeated Day One Glow in a match where everybody had a good time. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches: