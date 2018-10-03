WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown: State Of Love And Trust

Facebook Watch

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Last week, Country Dominance beat Mahalicia in both a mixed tag match and a pushup contest, and Awe-Suka were better wrestlers than Fabulous Truth, although Fabulous Truth were better dancers. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches: