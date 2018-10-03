WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown: State Of Love And Trust

10.03.18 18 mins ago

Facebook Watch

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Last week, Country Dominance beat Mahalicia in both a mixed tag match and a pushup contest, and Awe-Suka were better wrestlers than Fabulous Truth, although Fabulous Truth were better dancers. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFacebook WatchWWEWWE Mixed Match ChallengeWWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2WWE MMC Mixdown

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 day ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP