WWE Money In The Bank 2014 Open Discussion Thread

Here’s your open discussion thread for WWE Money in the Bank 2014, airing live Sunday night, June 28, on the WWE Network. The show is headlined by two Money in the Bank ladder matches; one for the classic Money in the Bank briefcase, one for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. As always, we’ll be here all night making jokes, pointing out nitpicky shit and typing exclamation points if Stardust shows up.

Your (announced) card:

1. Ladder match for the abeyant WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena vs. Randy Orton vs. Kane vs. Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns

2. Money in the Bank ladder match, aka The One For The Briefcase: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jack Swagger vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Rob Van Dam vs. (?) Bad News Barrett

3. Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Naomi

4. Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Wyatt Family

Click here for full predictions and pre-show thoughts.

Click here for a ranking of all 14 previous Money in the Bank briefcase cash-ins.

Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s thread with +1, and I’ll include 10 of my favorite in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Money in the Bank column. Oh, and share it around so we can get a lot of voices in here at once.

Enjoy the show, everybody.

