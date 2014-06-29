WWE Money In The Bank 2014 Open Discussion Thread

John Cena’s not in the front, but don’t let that fool you!
Here’s your open discussion thread for WWE Money in the Bank 2014, airing live Sunday night, June 28, on the WWE Network. The show is headlined by two Money in the Bank ladder matches; one for the classic Money in the Bank briefcase, one for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. As always, we’ll be here all night making jokes, pointing out nitpicky shit and typing exclamation points if Stardust shows up.
Your (announced) card:
1. Ladder match for the abeyant WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena vs. Randy Orton vs. Kane vs. Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns
2. Money in the Bank ladder match, aka The One For The Briefcase: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jack Swagger vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Rob Van Dam vs. (?) Bad News Barrett
3. Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Naomi
4. Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Wyatt Family
Click here for full predictions and pre-show thoughts.
Click here for a ranking of all 14 previous Money in the Bank briefcase cash-ins.
Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s thread with +1, and I’ll include 10 of my favorite in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Money in the Bank column. Oh, and share it around so we can get a lot of voices in here at once.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
Allow me to join the chorus. If Bork just straight up murders Cena at SummerSlam, this is allowable. This is the only fashion in which this is allowable. I’m still of the believe that Bork winning in LA is all but set in stone, so I’d rather he do that against someone like Cena to truly build him up for an up and coming babyface (read: Cesaro, Reigns, Bryan; pick one, I literally don’t care which) to unseat him.
If you put the title on one of the young guys (Reigns, Cesaro), you cut them off at the knees when they either fall prey to LOLCENAWINS or get obliterated by Bork.
But no, I’m not looking forward to the shit-eating grins, wanking motions, or stupid photoshops, JACK.
If Brock just beats Cena into an immobile pile of flesh at Summerslam – a scenario I’ve long called for numerous superstars to enact – I will happily clap my hands and forgive everything.
Cena’s honestly reached that point, where I need to see SOMEONE just obliterate him, just once, before I can ever even consider not outright despising his character.
This can only be resolved in one way. Future John Cena (FJC) goes back in time and confronts present John Cena (PJC), telling him he isn’t the real champion until he beats FJC. FJC and PJC fight each other to a draw until they die of exhaustion. It is revealed that Kevin Nash sent FJC back in time “to stick the winner.” Tell me you don’t renew your subscription with that little number!
Someone write a Cena/looper fanfic right the fuck now!
I imagine Cena reading these comments and reacting either like superboy prime or the Indian in those old littering ads.
Here’s why I might cancel my Network subscription.
It’s not because Cena won. The guy moves merchandise, is a great face for PR, and appeals to casual fans. He’s not going anywhere.
It’s because of these reports that they’re saving big matches for Night of Champions to get February subscribers to renew. It’s so manipulative. It also proves they’re aware that the shows are mediocre and could be better.
It’s lazy. Just put on one or two good shows a year when the most subscriptions are set to renew. This is what happens when WWE has no legit competition. I’ll start paying again when they produce a legitimately good idea. Cena Overcoming The Odds is not a story worth paying for.
Even when they have competition, it doesn’t matter much. A competing company won’t magically solve everything. There was a ton of dog shit – sometimes literally – back in the Attitude Era that everyone forgets because the nostalgia blinders are on full force for it.
Some stuff is going to work and some isn’t. It’s always been that way, it’s just that the bad is lost to time. The perfectly booked wrestling company doesn’t exist.
John Cena v Jack Bauer
Bauer nails him early on with a gun shot wound to the lime-green chest of Cena, followed by a spit to the face and live electrical cables to each of Cena’s nipples.
Cena hulks up, hits a Firemans Carry / A.A., locks in a roomy STF.
BAUER TAPS.
Cena then makes out with Kim Bauer, turns to the camera and gives a shit eating grin.
Me: “Summer Rae is singlehandedly putting the Attitude Era to shame! I mean, first she calls Layla a ‘catty little twat’ and now tonight she flat out just called her a c….”
Girlfriend: “Runt! With an R! R-U-N-T!”
I hate to be the guy to say “Cena wins lol” but…”Cena wins. Lol.”
So the inevitable happened. At least we can focus on the good parts of this PPV.
The Usos/Wyatt tag match was great. I disagree with the ending, but it was easily the second best match of the night.
The Divas match was really good. Glad to see it got a decent amount of time and glad that both Naomi and Paige looked strong.
The first ladder match was the match of the night and was fantastic right up until the last minute.
The Dust Brothers vs. Rybaxel was a pretty good match. Cody Rhodes’s commitment to the bit makes it all worth it.
The Big E vs. Rusev match was good. It’s easily the best Rusev has looked since being called up from NXT.
Hell, even Sandow, I mean Paul Revere, heroically tried to drag a decent match out of Adam Rose. He failed, but at least he tried.
So, ignoring the abortion that was the Fandango/Summer Rae/Layla match and the obvious ending of the championship ladder match, this was a pretty good show.
Agreed too. It was a good PPV. Solid B+ for me.
Agreed.
+1
The first two hours were good. Just stop watching after Rusev/Big E.
If Cena wore a wristband for every predictability point he’s earned/been involved with consequent of creative’s groundbreaking work, he’d be wearing a turtleneck. A fluffy, purple, green, pink, very loyal, very respectful, and always hustling turtleneck.
Cena as champ is boring and all, but it’s not unlike Abeyance being the champ–never there, but always there.I’m not going to cancel my subscription over it, and I can’t imagine that there are going to be a lot of people who do. Those who do we’re most likely going to do so anyway, and this would be their convenient excuse.
This PPV was dope overall.
The first ladder match was fantastic right up until the super duper predictable ending. I hope folks can enjoy how good that match was right up until the last 2 minutes and not focus on Kane winning it for Rollins.
The first ladder match might’ve been my favorite one ever. Not necessarily the best, but maybe my favorite.
Best case scenario Cena drops the titles to Lesnar and never goes near them again.
That’ll suck, for sure. But we’ve been through this before, and we’ll get through it again. He’s never going away, so the best thing to do (for me–I’m not gonna tell anyone how to live their lives) is to look for the good in the other programs. Rollins/Ambrose alone could carry someone through a Cena title reign, I’d think.
I won’t cancel my subscription, because I’m still watching all the old PPVs and it’s a great value. But I honest to god, not exaggerating because I’m annoyed, do not know how I can sit through another Cena title reign. I’m literally dreading whatever garbage opponent is dragged out for Battleground (I don’t know whether to root for Kane VS Cena x1000, or Cesaro VS Cena in a “this is a new and fresh match that will end with Cena crushing Cesaro, acting like he beat a jobber, and Cesaro in a midcard feud”). I’m pretty convinced that even if Brock beats Cena at Summerslam, the build will involve Cena photoshopping pictures of Brock and Heyman and end with Cena winning the title back at Night of Champions. I hope I’m wrong, I truly do. I’m not one of the “I’m never watching again because I don’t like that Cena won!” types. I just honestly am sitting here dreading another Cena title reign and I don’t know if I can watch it.
The first ladder match was awesome.
It had to be Cena or Orton. Orton would have been the better option to break him away from The Authority and fight off Rollings and become a renegade of sorts.
I know things look bleak right now. John Cena is champion AGAIN. Bray Wyatt and Cesaro were toal non-entities. Daniel Bryan is out indefinitely, and so is Bad News Barrett….
….but, I mean, on the other hand……Chikara is starting up their own streaming service for $7.99 a month. Ehhh? Ehhhhhhhh????
Oh man… yeah i’m going to give my money to chikara instead. But… NXT… I’ll do both who am I fooling.
Rollins: “Hey, thanks for sending Kane out there to help me win the MITB briefcase. Do you want me to run out just in case someone is about to win the titles other then Orton?”
HHH: “Nope! We got this.”
Rollins: “Are you sure? Because I know for a fact that Kane can be taken out in under a minute.”
HHH: “Don’t worry buddy, only the SECOND greatest superstar in WWE history is in this match. But the odds are totally not in his favor.”
Rollins: “… whatever you say dude.”
_________
Harper: “Do you want us to run out and stop John Cena from winning later tonight?
Wyatt: *SIGN* “Lets be honest here guys, we haven’t won any meaningful matches in the past 6 months. It’s not chancing tonight, so don’t even bother.”
Rowan: “We just need to start bo-lieving.”
+1
*slow clap*
Wrong! The Wyatts have momentum…Michael Cole said so!
+1 bravo
I’m going to try and put up a silver lining here, so bear with me.
This is like ripping off a band-aid. Cena vs Lesnar is apparently a done deal. They could have swerved us because of the leak, but whoever won would be an interim champion before Cena beat them clean at Battleground in anticipation of the fight with Lesnar. Better to get it over with now than let top shelf stars get squished by a stunted title reign. So this was the least-worst option.
But, with luck, Lesnar’s going to maul Cena at Summerslam and take the belt. That’s really the only possible endgame of Cena holding the belts, right? From there it becomes, “If Cena can’t, who CAN stop the man who defeated the Undertaker”.
Unless Cena wins, at which point, piss on the silver lining and we’ll all just cancel our Network subscription.
@Beejus: I guess I understand, but it kind of depends on just how much stock you put into the main event. I can sit through a garbage main event scene if the midcard is great. And, well, that’s kind of where we stand right now. Last night, everything but the last match and the five minute wet fart that was Summer vs Layla killed. Even the last ladder match was honestly decent, finish aside; it just had the unenviable task of following the classic MitB match.
But, even with the main event business… I can’t stand Cena, but I’d rather put up with him as champ than see someone get the belts and drop it inside of a month. Because that’s what I genuinely feared. A swerve for the sake of it. It wouldn’t be the first time and it’s never worked out. I want Bray as champ more than most things, but if he won it last night just to drop it to Cena at Battleground, well, shit, that probably WOULD kill him. See also, Cesaro.
This shit really comes down to bad luck; we wouldn’t be having this discussion if D-Bry wasn’t injured.
All of you are right. I just can’t anymore with Cena. I just can’t. I never liked him or understood his appeal, even in the early days. I stopped watching around the time he was getting his first big push, briefly watched in ’06 because of Edge and the ECW One Night Stand PPV, and then I started watching again the exact night Punk gave his epic promo. I happened to switch it to Raw right as Punk sat down.
I thought times were changing. I was wrong. We were all wrong. It’s like the definition of insanity – You keep doing the same thing over and over hoping for different results.
Now I’m just done. I don’t care about Cena/Lesnar. I don’t care if Brock wins. None of this makes sense from a story stand point. Cena’s hometown booed him. Bryan and Punk are gone. Kane is there to kill any momentum for, uh, anyone. The Authority really doesn’t have a point anymore. Ugh, I’m sorry for the long comment. I just…Cena vs the Authority?
The point is: I think I’m going to throw up.
The thing is, even if Lesnar wins at SS, I’m not renewing until Cena is out of the picture. And if Cena wins? I’m done. I quit.
I’m pretty convinced at this point that Brock wins the title at Summerslam, and then to keep the soon to expire network subscribers, they book Cena/Lesnar 3 for Night of Champions, where Cena OVERCOMES THE ODDS!!!!?! to beat Lesnar after a month of goofy photoshop pictures.
Okay, so Cena is champ. Big whoop. When Bryan is better, he’ll take the belts from either Rollins (yay) or Brock, if he can be assed to tour (mediorcre yay). This too, shall pass.
On the other hand, the beef between Ambrose and Rollins isn’t over, and now Kane is in the mix, so expect awesome promos from Dean talking about how stupid the demon Kane is. Orton and Reigns can have some punch fests for sure, there should be more storylines going down other than the belts. Just mute the TV when we get to Cena and all will be well.
Actually you know what guys? Let’s just wait and see where this goes. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA crawl_space.gif
I thought I would throw this into the disdain pile.
[i.imgur.com]
So, early “Let’s Ask the WWE Universe” comment nominee:
“im confused some of you guys say : cena won and some says : superman won and some says : cesaro won i really dont get it i just want a direct ansower is this match already finished????? dont comment by yourself!”
HHH: “I think we should go with something original, organic, and surprising for the title at MITB this Sunday.”
Vince: “We tried it your way, Hunter, and look where we ended up.”
HHH: “… CM Punk left and Daniel Bryan got hurt. How is that my fault?”
Vince: “How is it not?”
+1 holy shit you’re absolutely right
+1
+yep
+ infinity
REAL TALK: Wouldn’t the guards who opened the gas chambers in places like Bergen Belsen also have poisoned by the gas themselves?
And this projects that there will be no D-Bry/Handsome Prince title reigns in the near future. Apart from Lesnar who are legitime heels enough to face him? Orton, Bray, Cesaro, Delrio out. WWE trapped itself.
I highly doubt this reign is going to be long enough for that to be a problem. The Summerslam poster leaked days ago and it’s Cena vs Lesnar. Cena’s a placeholder, there because D-Bry got hurt and couldn’t face Lesnar at Summerslam like was originally the plan. Or so the sheets said.
It’s just that they never acknowledge Cena winning all the time. Seriously, Punk’s “You are the not the underdog, you are the New York Yankees” should be happening weekly. It should be THE story. Cena winning is not bad in a vacuum, it’s that nothing ever changes or is interesting. Orton has been champ way too many times but everyone would have been fine with Kane helping him win because we know that Orton can evolve with a given story. Cena cannot. It’s just a dead fucking end.
It’s too late for tonight, but does anyone know how to access the Spanish feed of live ppvs on the Network from a computer? I know it’s available on PS3, but I can’t find it anywhere online. It’s really frustrating because the Network was promoted as having spanish commentary for live ppv events, but they aren’t delivering the product.
Cena as champ just devalues the belts. There are other compelling story lines to follow…
Since everyone is kind of bummed about Cena winning, I’ll leave you with this happy thought:
Just image the looks on Vince, Stephanie and Hunter’s faces when the Networks 6-month subscriptions end and they see how many subscribers they lost.
Wishful thinking, I’m afraid.
If they’re worried about that at all, they probably feel secure in Cena vs Lesnar II picking up the slack.
It would be the same as tonight except the acting.
Exactly.
John Cena of the House Cenation,Doctor of Thuganomics, Overcomer of Odds, The UnSeen, Champ of WWE and the World and the (WWE) Universe, Adjuster of Attitudes, Disappointer of the IWC, and Mother of Dragons
I know a lot of us on here don’t agree with what Punk did…but isn’t the rumor of the main event of the 2nd biggest show of the year, Lesnar (part timer) vs Cena (status quo), EXACTLY why he walked out?
And I’m starting to feel the same way.
Pretty much.
“It’s still my time, it never ends
I beat the odds again and again
How many years now? It’s been over ten
You don’t like it? Tough sh*t, my friend…”
-New John Cena lyrics
+1
No. I can’t give you a +1 because Cena would have said “Tough Turd” instead of “Tough shit”
Ok fine,
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
I think the good folks here have cracked the Cena overcoming the odds equation.
Now, we move on to calculate how long it would take for Vince Mcmahon to masturbate the whole crowd.
EVERYONE STAND TIP TO TIP, GODDAMMIT!
#10 on the VIckie Countdown: Look how big her butt looks bending over that casket!!!
Well since everyone else is YouTube reacting:
IWC’s reaction to John Cena winning:
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
This is the IWC through my eyes.
IWC? You mean about at least 80% of people watching?
who’s going to hartford tomorrow? creative sucks chant?
I am. First Raw since 2000. I was really excited too, when I got the tickets months ago with Bryan as champ. Since then, through cruel twists of fate (like Bryan getting injured) and WWE decisions I hate, they’ve totally killed off any real excitement I had.
raw’s in.. hartford..
Hartford, Stamford, Harrisonford, close enough
I think WWE headquarters are in Stamford.
[Cena stands tall on the ladder, holding both belts, grinning like an idiot]
CENA (V.O.): And so continued what would be the actual worst year of my life…
CM Punk Leaves the company
Ultimate Warrior Dies
Daniel Bryan gets a broken neck
The Shield breaks up
John Cena is one win away from tying with Ric Flair
…..yep, and that’s JUST in wrestling.
yep. This is it. my chance to finally leave my abuser. WWE, I can’t do this anymore. I can’t tell my friends, “but WWE is good to me. You don’t know it like I know it” I can’t do that anymore. The good times were great. But my mind, body, and spirit can’t take the abuse, the insult, the teasing for something better only to e replaced by the same shit. I gotta leave you for my own sake. (I will actually try not to crawl back tomorrow)
Wait, didn’t they promise a NEW champ?
I don’t think Cena’s been WWE WHC.
+1
[i.imgur.com]
My feelings.
Hey Dean, next time you ambush Rollins, can you crack open that briefcase and see if my WWE Network subscription contract is in there as well? I’d kinda’ like that torn up, thanks.
Here’s the worst part of all of this.
The WWE Network is a good service in my opinion. I like the archive, I like supporting NXT, I even enjoy occasionally going back and watching things like Main Event because good matches usually happen there. (That Paige/Naomi match that set up this match was pretty good!) And the PPVs are a good offer.
With that said, I honestly don’t blame people who don’t enjoy the things I do above to cancel the service right now. Creative is so poor right now with the main shows that I honestly don’t know how people do it. They have such a great roster, and John Cena wins again.
It’s maddening.
But is the middle part truly tasty or just a light snack to calm away the ugliness of the main event? None of these things matter to the crowd. I liked the Divas title match, I like Ambrose, etc…but Cesaro is nothing to the crowd or Creative at the moment. What is he even doing?
The most important problem with current WWE is that nothing except the main event matters. I would have loved the Dust Brothers more if the commentary wasn’t making wanking noises at each other the whole time.
Again, there’s a lot of great talent in current WWE. They’ll never have a chance to truly shine at this rate. Great matches are great matches, but they also occasionally have to mean something.
Why are my posts all replies right now? Gah.
I’m not trying to be a dick when I say this, but… didn’t you guys realize this was always going to be the endgame the second D-Bry was stripped? This is why I hoped like hell he’d have an amazing recovery and be able to make MitB. I knew damn well if he was stripped, the belt was going to Cena.
John Cena is ALWAYS plan B.
Cena winning tonight was kind of like just ripping a band-aid off for me; might as well just get it over with, because the alternative is a swerve that gives us a new champion to be crushed by Cena in singles competition to set up Cena vs Lesnar.
See, I’d love to have the WWE Network (WWEN-less Canuck here) in this situation. After that crap finish/result, watching a past MITB match or a favorite cash-in would be perfect to wash out the awful taste.
I don’t know, I’ll take John Cena being champ if I also get Cesaro, Bryan, Reigns, Ambrose, Wyatt, matches and the Divas title match from tonight all the time. You might not like the design on top of the cake, but the middle part sure is tasty right now
This all the way. I’m 100% sure that WWE, especially is you count NXT, has got the deepest, most diverse talent pool any wrestling promotion has ever had, yet we’re still somehow stuck with same old shit. It’s super frustrating.
Folks. Now, folks. Just relax and take a breath. I heard that there Chikara thing is making a come back. Perhaps you could go support that instead of the Cena-nation?
The limit as odds approaches infinity of f(x) where x is Cena’s ability to overcome = DNF because Cena’s abilities are limitless.
THE LIMIT DOES NOT EXIST
Brandon, I think you could make excellent use of this gif for tomorrow’s recap
[www.reactiongifs.com]
Instead of watching Money in the Bank I’m spending the end of my vacation watching Once Upon A Time with my cousin and other family. I feel I made the right choice.
I know there’s some negativity around here now, but it had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. I’d say Top 3 I Can’t Believe It moments were 3) Cesaro not being able to get the belts, 2) Sandow not winning his matchup, 1) Jimmy Uso managing to kick out of a Rowan clothesline. I mean, we all have different tastes and all, but I love the way they always keep us guessing.
Had Orton been tested for bloodborn diseases before this match? Let’s hope _________________ isn’t contagious!
(Note: How should I finish this joke? YOUR VOTES DECIDE!)
A. Deserting military service
B. Wellness Policy violations
C. Burying Kofi Kingston
D. Herpes
(VOTE NOW!)
H: Pantaloonyphobia
@Kayfabeulous Holy crap, I swear I didn’t see your comment before posting mine.
G: Pants specific memory loss
G. Diva Bag Defecation
F: Overexplaining
F) OVEREXPLAINING
+1
E: Eye Fucking A Car With Your Face On It
Guys, we’ve had ten years of Cena. What if we get another ten? What if we’re all sitting around our TVs in 2024 and feeling sad because Cena overcame the odds again?
Cena is only 37. Barring a disaster we’re going to be watching him for AT LEAST ten more years.
Sad thing is, we probably will. Like it or not, the man’s in really good shape.
He could go for another 10 years. Easily.
12 Years a Slave (To John Cena)
+12
All the +1s
+1
+1
[www.youtube.com]
I know it’s hard to guess this far out, but if we get Lesnar/Cena again they wouldn’t be stupid enough to have Cena win again, right? Somebody reassure me.
I think they’ll let Brock go over, but only after HHH, Kane, Heyman, Cesaro, Steph, Rollins, NAO, Kevin Nash, X-Pac, HBK and Scott Armstrong have interfered.
I don’t know, defeating the man who killed the Undertaker’s undefeated streak seems like the type of odds that get John’s juices flowing.
[youtu.be]
Now all of your knows my pain for being a Bengals fan. This is the type of shit I gotta deal with every season. The cautious optimism, the hopeful excitement only being crushed by cold, cruel reality.
I didn’t even have the joy of the optimism or excitement. I knew Cena was winning the second he was in the match. It’s a given at that point. All that’s left is seeing how.
+1