WWE Money In The Bank 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 airs live this Sunday, May 19, live on WWE Network. It’s airing against the series finale of Game of Thrones, so … I guess you’re gonna watch it later. That’s fine. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles

2. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens

3. Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Finn Bálor vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton

4. Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

5. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

6. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

7. United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

8. Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

9. Elias vs. Roman Reigns

10. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari

11. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The Usos

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all 11 matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at Money in the Bank 2019.