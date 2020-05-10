WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 airs this Sunday, May 10, live on WWE Network. This year’s edition features two Money in the Bank ladder matches happening at the same time, staged from the ground floor to the top of a ladder on the top of the roof of WWE headquarters. Also, R-Truth vs. MVP for some reason! Here’s the complete card.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 card:

**note: these two matches are happening simultaneously**

1A. Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

1B. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

2. Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

3. WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party

Just Added:

6. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

7. MVP vs. R-Truth