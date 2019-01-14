Probably most people who read With Spandex, and certainly those of us who work here, rely on the WWE Network to deliver a lot of wrestling content, both live and archived, whenever we want it. However, not many of us ever give much thought to have that content actually gets from WWE to us. The delivery of streaming content is its own industry these days, and from Variety we’ve just learned that WWE has switched providers.
The WWE Network Has Changed Streaming Providers, And More Changes May Result
Around The Web
There are 6 comments
Hopefully this is good news. The platform is long overdue for an upgrade (whoever thought a single row of letters for the search option was a good idea has plenty of my scorn).
Getting rid of Flash will be a huge improvement in itself.
I’ve always found the layout to be clunky at best and downright unusable at worst, but the two things I would love to see them add are:
1) When you select an old PPV, having the match card listed so you can jump to a specific match instead of having to scroll thru
2) When you search for a wrestler, there should be a profile page that lists their background, accomplishments, top-rated matches, etc. It seems like so much of the appeal of the network is the ability to go back and learn about wrestling before your time, but the current layout makes it much harder unless you know exactly what you’re looking for
I don’t know if it’s different for you, but whenever I watch any of the old shows (including TV) it has little markers for when a match starts and when the finish is about to happen.
I think it depends on how you’re watching it.
And it’s not the same as having the match listing