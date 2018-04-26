Why A New Hardcore Championship Would Be Perfect For WWE Network

WWE.com

WWE is always trying to boost its subscriber numbers for the WWE Network, always making a big push for new subscribers around their tentpole pay-per-views like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. At this year’s WrestleMania, WWE unveiled all the upcoming shows, tournaments, and specials coming to the Network, while also touting that you can watch all the PPV events and weekly shows.

The WWE Network provides solid value, but there’s one thing that I think could take it to the next level in today’s landscape of streaming and immediate content. The return of the Hardcore Championship.

WWE loves nostalgia plays and is always trying to hold on to some bits of the Attitude Era, so why not bring back the one thing from that era that is tailor made for the Network. The Hardcore Championship could be defended anywhere, at any time as the only 24/7 title in WWE and they now have a streaming service that they could blast out a live match to the millions (and MILLIONS) of WWE Network subscribers by sending out a notification to people’s phones that the Hardcore Championship was about to be defended, live, exclusively on the Network in two or five or however many minutes.

Hell, call it the Network or 24/7 Championship for all I care if you want to avoid the Hardcore name, but the premise of the belt was way ahead of its time. Rather than showing the title defense on tape, you could do it live and have a true element of surprise for fans that would be phenomenal. Just imagine if back in the day you could have gotten a text notification that Crash Holly was about to have to defend his title in the parking lot of the circus, because the Mean Street Posse had disguised themselves and a ref as clowns to jump him.