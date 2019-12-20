WWE Has An Interesting New Strategy For Using NXT Talent On Raw

WWE’s brand split was reportedly supposed to be in full effect after Survivor Series, but that hasn’t been the case. Raw’s Akira Tozawa showed up on NXT to unsuccessfully challenge for the Cruiserweight Championship and more recently NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo appeared on Raw to job to Asuka.

Some noted that though Purrazzo was called as an NXT Superstar while on Raw, she hasn’t appeared on the Wednesday night program in a while. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that’s a significant part of why she was chosen to appear on the red brand for a match she was obviously going to lose.