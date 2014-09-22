Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Night Of Champions 2014 results. The show was headlined by a WWE World Heavyweight Championship rematch and an (almost) Money in the Bank cash-in.

Be back on Monday for a full Best and Worst of WWE Night Of Champions 2014.

WWE Night Of Champions 2014 Results:

1. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Gold and Stardust defeated The Usos (c). Stardust countered a top rope splash by getting his knees up and scored the pin for his team. Gold and Stardust are the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

2. United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) defeated Cesaro. Sheamus won a back-and-forth match with a Brogue Kick.

3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz defeated Dolph Ziggler (c). Ziggler superkicked Damien Sandow and was distracted long enough for Miz to roll him back with an O’Connor Roll and win the Intercontinental Championship. Florida Georgia Line was on color commentary and shoved Sandow around.

4. Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns. Rollins won by forfeit. He made an open challenge to anyone in the back just as Dean Ambrose arrived to the arena in a taxi. Ambrose and Rollins brawled until The Authority zip-tied Ambrose’s hands together and carried him away.

5. Rusev defeated Mark Henry. Rusev won by submission with The Accolade.

6. Randy Orton defeated Chris Jericho. Jericho jumped off the top rope and got caught with an RKO.

7. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee defeated Paige (c) and Nikki Bella. AJ tapped out Paige to the Black Widow to become the new Divas Champion.

8. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena defeated Brock Lesnar (c). Cena hit Lesnar with several Attitude Adjustments and had him in the STF for a long time, but Seth Rollins interfered and attacked him to draw a disqualification. Lesnar retains. After the match, Rollins tried to cash-in on Lesnar, but Cena fought him off.