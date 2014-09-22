Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Night Of Champions 2014 results. The show was headlined by a WWE World Heavyweight Championship rematch and an (almost) Money in the Bank cash-in.
Be back on Monday for a full Best and Worst of WWE Night Of Champions 2014.
WWE Night Of Champions 2014 Results:
1. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Gold and Stardust defeated The Usos (c). Stardust countered a top rope splash by getting his knees up and scored the pin for his team. Gold and Stardust are the new WWE Tag Team Champions.
2. United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) defeated Cesaro. Sheamus won a back-and-forth match with a Brogue Kick.
3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz defeated Dolph Ziggler (c). Ziggler superkicked Damien Sandow and was distracted long enough for Miz to roll him back with an O’Connor Roll and win the Intercontinental Championship. Florida Georgia Line was on color commentary and shoved Sandow around.
4. Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns. Rollins won by forfeit. He made an open challenge to anyone in the back just as Dean Ambrose arrived to the arena in a taxi. Ambrose and Rollins brawled until The Authority zip-tied Ambrose’s hands together and carried him away.
5. Rusev defeated Mark Henry. Rusev won by submission with The Accolade.
6. Randy Orton defeated Chris Jericho. Jericho jumped off the top rope and got caught with an RKO.
7. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee defeated Paige (c) and Nikki Bella. AJ tapped out Paige to the Black Widow to become the new Divas Champion.
8. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena defeated Brock Lesnar (c). Cena hit Lesnar with several Attitude Adjustments and had him in the STF for a long time, but Seth Rollins interfered and attacked him to draw a disqualification. Lesnar retains. After the match, Rollins tried to cash-in on Lesnar, but Cena fought him off.
Boo. The ending makes this whole PPV a hard rewatch, even through objectively it was solid.
The Steelers were Bork Laser, and the Panthers were Jern Cena, unfortunately, in one of the more entertaining games of the week. All defense at first, than VINTAGE Big Ben destruction, with annoying Steeler fans to boot.
I haven’t been less interested in a PPV all year.
TBH, I liked the ending. SETH ATTACKED BROCK LESNER, THE STATUS QUO IS GANA CHANGE ON MONDAY Y’ALL!
Explain in what way? A MITB winner failed to cash-in and Cena was cheated out of a win out of a promising heel. What’s different?
You keep using those words. I do not think they mean what you think they mean.
So the complaint is that the ending was bad because it’s the same thing they always do and the ending that would have been good and different is if it had been the same ending as last time?
@Show……Um…Line? Yes, because it would mean that they’ve actually went somewhere with the “I THINK JOHN CENA CANNOT BEAT BROCK LESNAR” but now it’s “CENA WOULD’VE BEATEN HIM IF IT WEREN’T FOR SHENANIGANS” which is worse.
@Show……Um…Line?
WWE commiting to the idea of Cena struggling = New.
WWE protecting Cena after a loss = Same Thing As Always.
Proof: The “Super Horrible Worst Year of My Life” year after he lost to the Rock. The one where he went on to beat Lesnar, oust Laurinaitis, win MitB, and win the Rumble
Yeah but the logical storyline ending to Brock beating him again would be Cena’s redemption where he does some soul searching and then comes back and beats him. I don’t think you guys want Cena to ever beat Brock.
You’re right.
@Show…Um…Line?
The logical storyline ending is that Cena gets his redemption by getting his 16th title reign at Wrestlemania (because they’re gonna have to make it a thing). Brock can go face off, and destroy, other people with the belt while Cena gets to be protected against people who didn’t end the streak.
This paper view worth a watch? I had to work tonight, I’m really falling hard out of watching non-NXT WWE until the Rumble. It seems sort of like same old shit on quick results.
Skip the Ziggler-Miz match. Apart from that a good PPV. Also, Jericho v Orton was as expected.
By as expected, I mean hilariously slow btw
Also, skip Rusev vs Henry. Even slower.
Also skip Cena vs Lesnar. Because seriously.
Just watch Cesaro vs Sheamus, and then go do something else.
The divas match was good too! Dont skip that.
You can watch Ziggler / Miz *ON MUTE, I CAN’T STRESS THAT ENOUGH* (Florida Georgia Line are horrible) just to see Damien Sandow being great.
Sheamus/Cesaro is good, Ambrose return is entertaining, everything else completely forgettable.
So even though Cena didn’t win clean, he still “won” against the guy who ended the streak.
Yes. And the point they’re trying to get across is that he would’ve beaten him clean too, if Rollins didn’t cause the DQ.
yeah but, HEEL HEAT AT THE LOSER HEEL! WHY BOO A HEEL THAT WINS?! WE ONLY BOO LOSERS HERE!
My plan with the network was not renewing until I can get the Rumble and Mania, considering that probably every PPV will be meaningless bullshit until then. I can see that I clearly made the right decision.
Didn’t watch, unfortunately, and not sure what to make of all this. Like always, I will rely on Stroud to clear the spray tan storm that appears to be Night of Champions.
Good show. Nothing came close to touching the first two matches, which were awesome. But nothing really bad either. The IC Title and Rusev/Henry weren’t good but they weren’t completely unwatchable. I give it a B overall.
Oh, and LOL forever @ TNA.
I’ll have to watch Cesaro vs Sheamus later, it was finally that sweet, sweet hossfest we were waiting for from them, even though it had the “BROKYOUTTANOWHERE” bullshit at the end.
Even the divas match wasn’t too shabby for the main roster standards, and Nikki wasn’t that catastrophic, but she should probably never talk again (“DID YOU SEE THAT?!”)
Miz vs Ziggler, a fine little match on it’s own, but those two guys from Flo Rida or whatever ruined the whole thing, both with the commentary focusing more on their albums or whatever than the match and with the shoving of Mizdow. So, all in all, ’twas definitely a bad experience.
The tag match was sweet. That’s all. I enjoyed the ending sequence, but maybe the finish itself should’ve been more elaborate than knees up -> roll-up. Like, at least have Stardust hit his finisher on the Uso or whatever. But I like that Dust Brothers are the champs now.
Henry vs Rusev was boring as hell. Everything felt like moving in slow motion, even compared to the Orton vs Jericho snoozefest. Speaking of that match, the ending was so telegraphed and unnecessarily dragged out that not even Randy’s cool post-RKO pose made up for it.
The main event was fine, even though I wished Cena paid attention to his arm a little more during that ending stretch, but I guess it’s a bit too much to ask of Cena to sell limb damage. Now the much debated ending… I didn’t quite like it. I think they covered all the bases, but that was probably not what should’ve been done. They shouldn’t have covered Cena. I think this was a perfect opportunity to just establish that they’re moving on from Cena being in the main event for some time, but it was not to be. It simply had to be a screwy finish with a huge “CENA WOULD’VE WON IF IT WEREN’T FOR SHENANIGANS” connotation to it.
I’m just… tired of Cena. I guess everyone knows that feel as well, but that’s exactly why Brock should’ve decisively won this match. Just… move on from Cena already. No, it shouldn’t have been a squash or anything, like I said, the match itself was perfectly fine (even though I’m not usually a fan of spamming finishers in one match, but Summerslam kinda forced it into this match), it’s just that the ending should’ve been F5, Brock wins. That’s it. The only other thing would be Kimura lock, Cena taps. That’s. It.
When WAS the last time Cena tapped out? I’m thinking back and I honestly can’t remember a specific time
According to Profighdb, Cena has only lost 5 times by submission out of the 165 times he has lost.
Angle – Feb. 2004
Benoit – Dec. 2003
Angle – Oct. 2003
Those are the only 3 I can find. He lost a tag match by submission (in October 2002), but his partner tapped.
But yeah, it appears it’s been over 10 years since Cena tapped out in a match.
That was the best main roster women’s match since AJ/Kaitlyn 2.
AND IT HAD A FREAKING BELLA!!! THE HELL?!?!?
Nikki worked hard and it showed. The best parts were still AJ vs Paige, but Nikki didn’t drag the match down at all, and that’s a huge compliment.
Nikki looked good in her segments, especially on offense. I like that she’s gone the hossy route, which works due to her build (especially next to AJ). Triple threat also keeps her out for any middle, slower points where she’d be weakest.
I’m really impressed with Nikki too. She’s definitely the most improved diva this year.
Ok, I’ve read around (sorry Brandon) and Lesnar actually kicked out at 2.9: [d3j5vwomefv46c.cloudfront.net]
Still a bs ending, but at least WWE scripted some doubt in Cena’s victory.
BUT WAS HE GONNA TAP?!?!
Also, honest question, if you were John Cena surely you’d want to fight Seth Rollins over Brock Lesnar? Because motherfucker can beat Rollins with both hands tied behind his back and on one leg but he needs his full body to take on Lesnar. So have Rollins beat Lesnar then have Ambrose come out to his music then you can beat Rollins. Don’t say “Oh but it doesn’t fit John’s character”, motherfucker kidnapped and locked a defenceless non-wrestler in a clawset or a room or whatever it was then watched some Gridiron then during half time went back to abusing the same non-wrestler, it’s his character to do that.
But that kind of hypocrisy is exactly John’s character. He’s one part honor, fair-fighting and doing it by they book, and another part photoshop jokes and kidnapping people. Cena beat up Heyman for making fun of him while Cena’s wearing a hat that says “rise above hate.” So yeah, kidnapping dudes and hiding them in closets is in John’s character, but he’s not a ruthless monster, he’s a hypocrite with the self-image of a saint. He contains multitudes.
THIS.
considering that for two months i assumed the ending to this feud was Undertaker returns to distract Lesnar – Cena wins, I’ll take anything different to that than i can get.
My reactions to reading the results.
“8. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena defeated Brock Lesnar (c).”
Audible “booooooo” while here in the office.
” ….but Seth Rollins interfered and attacked him to draw a disqualification. Lesnar retains.”
“Yaaaaay!”
-1 to WWE and creative. I guess this was the only way that Super Cena could be returned to his squashing status without him having the belt…..excuse me, championship back. Now we have another month till the next PPV of him wanting yet another rematch and saying that he should be champion.
I liked the PPV for the most part.
The tag team match was pretty good, I’m really glad the Dusts won.
Cesaro losing was the most upsetting part of the show to me. God I hope there’s a rematch tonight and Sheamus loses. Maybe I’m a biased Cesaro fan but I thought he dominated most of the match. Oh well.
IC title would have been a million time better if it wasn’t for that stupid fucking band and their dumbass “commentary”. And then they dared putting their hands on Mizdow. Not cool. Sandow hoisting an imaginary belt at the end was really funny thought. I love Sandow.
Mark Henry vs. Rusev was boring but I have to give props to Rusev for working Henry’s back before hitting the accolade. As it’s been pointed out in these parts before, he wrestles smart.
Jericho vs. Orton was alright. I know everyone hates Orton but I think he’s good at what he does.
Divas’ match was maybe my favourite if only for the fact that it was so much better than the usual main roster ladymatch. It was pretty physical and they took risks and they all worked really hard. I don’t really see how AJ winning the title will further any storylines though. Nothing against AJ but I would not have given the title to her.
Main event was okay but I can’t help looking at Cena as an overgrown kid and can never see him as a threat, I don’t know why. Didn’t care for the DQ finish but I love that Lesnar still has the belt (THANK GOD).
Oh also. I have a question. Why would Cena prevent Rollins from cashing in? By then, he had already won by DQ so it’s not like he could still win clean. And his ultimate goal is to be champion again, right? So wouldn’t it be easier to beat Rollins than Lesnar?
Because fuck you. Also the answer that Vince McMahon gives to everyone he sees.
… well I did ask… hahaha
You could say it’s because Cena is motivated by beating Brock Lesner clean as much if not more than actually winning the championship, especially after Summerslam. He doesn’t prove anything to himself or anyone else by beating Seth Rollins. Being the champion is secondary to beating “The Beast”. For all the issues with Cena’s character, it makes sense for him not to want to go for the easier route.
Plus, you see Seth Rollins, you hit Seth Rollins. It’s a natural, instinctive reaction.
Plus, Rollins had just cost Cena the championship (probably). So it’s only natural that Cena return the favor to Rollins. Revenge is a powerful motivator.
I guess…… Yeah. It makes sense. I’m just so sick of him. haha
I honestly don’t know why people are having such an issue with this PPV, including the ending. I thought it was relatively solid from top to bottom (minus those Florida George Line hair farmers, wtf?). The Lesnar/Cena match was a much better watch than the Summerslam match, and I think everyone looked good. It also sets up some potential new stories out of the whole thing. I think people forget that even in the beloved Attitude Era, not every PPV main event had a clean, decisive finish.
I agree for the most part, but the reason many people (including myself) have an issue with the finish of this match is because it was set up to look like Cena (once again) is the TRUE WINNER and it was just a FLUKE that he lost. Lesnar is the clearly superior but WWE refuses to let Cena look weak for too long. Lesnar should have ended him at SS, but Cena came back looking for more. So, Lesnar should have finished the job last night. That shady DQ finish was just a slap in the face to the fans who see right through Cena. He’s not Superman, but that’s WWE keeps shoving down our throats. It’s tedious and hard to watch.
I think it’s one of those finishes that reads worse than it actually looked. Watching it live, I was excited as HELL when Rollins came out. I didn’t care that, “oh, he’s actually interfering in the match?” wasn’t the most logical choice. When he then hit the Curb Stomp on Lesnar, I was marking the hell out. Then Cena crushed the hopes of the actual cash-in taking place, but it really didn’t look as bad as reading the results must look if you didn’t watch it.
I enjoyed Cesaro/Sheamus, Ambrose’s return… and NOTHING else. Not a good show – a depressing time to be a wrestling fan indeed
I would pay $9.99 per month for a Dean Ambrose Network.
Congratulations to the Dusts for finding the Cosmic Key.