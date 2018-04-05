The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 4/4/18: Black Holes And Revelations

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We got a ton of William Regal, a really terrible Dusty Classic semifinals match, and two new characters showing up in Full Sail.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where I primarily tweet about pro wrestling and emo bands, so if you fit into that Venn diagram, welcome aboard.
Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for April 4, 2018. It’s time we saw a miracle. Come on, it’s time for something biblical.
I know Mania this year is super duper stacked and has the potential to be one of the better Mania’s in recent memory, but I still think Takeover is gonna be the better show. Who knows, we’ll see.
MUUUUUUUUUUUUSE! Nice pull, Scott.
Why’d you have to acknowledge the existence of “Madness”, though? Let’s just pretend The 2nd Law never happened. Except for “Animals”, which is an awesome track.
The Muse Report! YES. Surprised you didn’t get a Map of the Problematic in there, but still, love it.
Outside of Gargano/F*ckface ripping each other in half, I think the North American Championship ladder match is going to DESTROY. SO excited to see the lunacy.
Vanessa wasn’t even in the Tree of Woe, which makes it worse. She was just having her legs hung across the middle ropes WHILE BLATANTLY HOLDING THE TOP ROPE.
Sheesh, I’d like to imagine Eva Marie watching that and screaming at her TV! She forgot to kick out, and I don’t think she was anywhere near as bad as Vanessa is/was
Vanessa Borne is sexy as hell and her entrance music is pretty cool. The only thing lacking is her wrestling ability. I do think that this opens things up for the Undisputed Era to debut s new member.
+1 Muse best/worst!