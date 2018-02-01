The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 1/31/18: Everything Is Alright

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: TakeOver: Philadelphia happened! We got one five-star match in Johnny Gargano/Andrade “Cien” Almas, and one definitely not-five-star match in Velveteen Dream/Kassius Ohno.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for January 31, 2018.
What does Bate do? I imagine he goes back to the country where he lives, works the UK indies as he regularly does – in fact Progress literally just announced him in a match against ZSJ – and waits for WWE to get its act together about giving the division its own show.
Just said this in the 205 Live article, but I definitely want to see more UK Championship matches and stories, at least as a secondary title since the point of the “sports” part of “sports entertainment” is usually about gunning for gold and glory. Also that double underhook backbreaker = fucking ouch.
Maybe it serves as the secondary title for NXT? Makes sense to me. IC, US and UK.
Unless that’s what you were intimating. If that’s the case, I agree!
@tgbusteed yeah that’s pretty much what I want. It could basically be NXT or 205 Live’s European Championship (with the most European wrestlers ever holding it like D’Lo Brown).
It occurred to me that if 205 Live ever gets deep enough for it, they could have the UK Championship exclusively as the show’s
(fucking enter button) secondary championship. NXT doesn’t really have much of a midcard anyway.
Well, again, the UK champion isn’t based in America (as the name suggests) and I guess they still want to do something with it permanently over there, even if we are now a year past the tournament. Strong winning and making it a secondary title under another guise is a good plan if it didn’t then look like WWE were admitting the UK expansion was at a loss.
I love Nikki Cross. I really realised last night how much she’s been kinda forgotten between Asuka moving up, Ember’s rise and Baszler’s arrival (who did an awesome post-match promo by the way. I think this is the first actual smart heel we had for awhile). I think she might need to part ways with Sanity and do her own thing, maybe? The Undisputed Era arriving kinda threw everything out the door in term of storyline.
Evans needs to ditch that gear and that terrible music. I think she could be something special given her background and her story and her look but right now, she might aswell be lukewarm water.
I’m really into TM61, except the name. It sounds too much like an internet profile name, circa 1999. I think they should go for “The Mighty” as their name and roll with it. Have a Glorious-light attire and kickass. Their finisher was alright but I thought this should have been the Bludgeon Brothers finisher instead of their current boring one. At least there in some torque and impact to the this one.
Cross is boss. I really hope they push her into some insane storyline with Baszler losing their minds on each other.
I love Lacy’s music. It’s corny and dated and really fits her character and aesthetic. I can see why the whole thing might not be people’s bag, but it suits her and most importantly it’s unique- which gets harder and harder to find the more folks they bring in. (also she’s a heel, you’re maybe not supposed to like it so much).
I don’t think Nikki was forgotten at all, she’s just been part of the Sanity/UA story rather than doing much with the women. I was pretty surprised she didn’t show up to get in Cole’s face during TakeOver.
The gross Harris twins were identical when they were “DOA” that is until they didn’t get matching white power tattoos. Also fuck those guys.
Or when they were Jacob and Eli Blu.
“there’s no mid-card title in NXT to chase after beyond the UK championship”
OK, but the brilliant thing about having Roddy in that match is that instantly NXT does have (or at least could have) an mid-card title. There’s no WWEUK show, so why not use it as such? Even if unofficially, it’s a thing to give the upper mid card scene that kinda suddenly has to exist something to tell stories around.
In terms of Bate (who boy, looked pretty shoot pissed at how Roddy was handling him), there’s value in him taking some Ls right now. He’s super sympathetic and obviously great enough that when they want to turn it back on they easily can. It’s probably better that super charismatic tiny guy isn’t also an undefeated champion of the universe.
Right before NXT aired a Roddy/Lars match was promoted. We were teased with LARS/Dain as well. The end result was ZERO FUCKING LARS WHERE IS MY SWEET BOY LARS? (plz don’t be hurt). I’ve gone full Poochie with him and if he’s not on screen I’m wondering where he is and so should you.
I’m reading that post-match promo as TM61 moving back to their TMDK name, but I assume that’s me just being very, very optimistic.
Lars hasn’t been on a house show since the first weekend of the month and didn’t work this week’s tapings, so I guess he’s injured.
Not gonna lie, if I was a wrestler I’d pick that swinging fisherman’s hook neck breaker that Cross does as my finisher, then follow it up with a Swanton bomb. Ok, I’d pick a package pile driver or a Gorry Bomb, but I don’t think they let you do those in WWE.
where do the major brothers rank in the wwe twins hierarchy
Poor Nigel, he was sick on Saturday, got better on Tuesday, and was sick again on Wednesday.
+1
The Ealy Brothers might have the low-key best entrance music in NXT right now. It’s like a hip hop remix of the Terminator theme. I love it.