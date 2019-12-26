The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/25/19: Bask In His Gloria

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Adam Cole defended the NXT Championship against Finn Bálor with help from a returning Johnny Gargano, and Rhea Ripley took the NXT Women’s Championship from Shayna Baszler in one of the best TV matches of the year. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, you can do that here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible. And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for December 25, 2019.

NXT Dark Electric. Magnetic. Nuclear.@PatMcAfeeShow knows what's in store NEXT WEEK in the #NXTYearEndAwards. #WWENXT @catherinekelley @notsam 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WhX8jQdIcb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 26, 2019 This week’s show, hosted in-studio by Queen Cathy Kelley and two of the supporting hyenas from The Lion King, is a cobbled-together collection of Full Sail dark matches and some new stuff taped after Friday night’s Smackdown. That means some of the matches feel like they belong on weekly NXT TV, and others are being performed in front of a silent, progressively emptier crowd that gets cloaked in darkness and replaced with canned crowd sounds. There’s a real uncanny valley situations happening when you can hear fans loudly cheer and react to all the big moves and near falls while watch them sit on their hands and stare. Y’all are the ones that bought front row tickets to a Christmas edition of Smackdown. “Your boos mean nothing, I’ve seen what makes you cheer!” This week’s show being pre-taped also means there’s zero character or story advancement at play, and all the matches can be summed up with, “this was pretty good.” Even a taped episode of NXT is watchable, and doesn’t have the expired milk smell a lot of pre-taped holiday wrestling efforts have. Best: Theory Of A Deadman Up first is former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory showing up to answer the North American Championship open challenge and having a very good, competitive match with Roderick Strong. I was going to do a bit about how bad I think the name “Austin Theory” is, but I guess he’s wrestling a dude named, “Roderick Strong,” so it could be worse. Winner moves on to face Dallas Muscles in round two. Theory’s got a huge upside at only 22 and is obviously going to be a big star one of these days. He looks like someone tried to stuff Finn Bálor into Renee Dupree’s body and ended up splitting the difference. Plus, at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he’s practically a giant in NXT. He’s more of an “I was raised watching Ring of Honor” kind of 22-year old prodigy, as opposed to, say, Velveteen Dreams’ “I was raised watching Nikolai Volkoff on Madison Square Garden fan-cams” kind. Lots of convoluted but cool looking offense, lots of apron moves, lots of kick-outs. He’s the platonic ideal of a 2017-ish pro wrestler, which still plays well as we’re heading into 2020. You can see Roderick leading him through everything and keeping the match together, but being in the ring on TV against a nearly 20-year veteran heel with limitless stamina is exactly the kind of opponent Theory needs and can grow by working. This was pretty good!

205 Taped Also pretty good is Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Jack Gallagher, which at almost 14 minutes felt like a Christmas miracle. It’s in front of the Smackdown crowd, though — check those white ropes, and that enormous building they’re suddenly in — so no matter how good it is, it’s not impressing anybody. It’s why they should’ve taped a show like 205 Live from Full Sail from the start. You can watch this entire 2:26 highlight video and not see a single fan move. The positives here are obvious, though. It’s two guys who can kill it in the ring getting time to do so, spotlighting the “cruiserweight” style without just repeatedly diving to the floor over and over. Scott’s awesome, and would already be one of the best in-ring guys in the promotion if he wasn’t so into slapping his leg. He’s got that pre-NXT Johnny Gargano thing going where he’s gonna smack the shit out of his own thigh no matter what he does. Although if you read the comments on that YouTube clip, people are like, “I definitely heard a pop, I think Gallagher’s arm is broken!” So I guess it works, at least right now, but even those folks are gonna wise up if there’s a violently loud arm-breaking sound on 3-5 moves per match and people keep showing up the next week uninjured. It’s one of the reasons I’m not a big fan of the “finger breaking” thing Pete Dunne and Marty Scurll love so much. It’s a crowd pleaser, so I understand, it doesn’t hold up if you think about it for more than five seconds. That’s an extremely minor nitpick, though, it was just on my mind. The larger nitpick is that I wish this had happened in front of the Full Sail crowd, so the guys in the ring could know somebody watching liked what they were doing. Brother, I’d rather be a hard-to-please kind of derided “mark” fan who knows when the good product’s good than a valued member of the WWE Universe who shuts up, mildly pops for entrances, and then sits around staring and what-chanting everything else. It feels depressing to say you like something, have no idea why you like it, visibly not care about it when it’s happening in front of you, continuing to tell people you like it and buying the same expensive seats to not care about watching it when it comes back to town. On an unrelated note, anybody see the new Star Wars? Another example of that is Dominiik Dijakovik vs. Bronson Reed. Jump to 2:30 for the finish. You’re watching a dynamic fat guy get chokeslammed off the second rope and not reacting at all? You can see like, two people in the entire audience even notice the finish has happened. Bummer. I’m glad this is the holiday exception and not the regular way the shows are taped, because man, if NXT became the thing they taped in front of bored crowds after they’ve sat through all the wrestlers they wanted to see and two hours of a piss-poor Smackdown it would be a total nightmare. Imagine that Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler NXT Women’s Championship match in front of a 205 Live crowd. Now think about the experience we’d have taken from us if it only existed as a cost-saving measure performed in front of the third of a WWE main roster audience that felt obligated to stay. Anyway, Dijak vs. Reed is pretty good. The scenario itself is underwhelming, making the match a little underwhelming, and Dijakovic seems to have lost almost all of his shine and momentum since War Games. You only have so many Keiths Lee to wrestle, though, and I’m sure he’ll be able to recover and get something going again in the new year. Even if it’s just murdering Lio Rush for stealing his frenemy.