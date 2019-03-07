The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/6/19: New American Classic

03.07.19 1 hour ago

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Sasha Banks and Bayley returned to Full Sail and got us in our feelings. Plus, Shayna Baszler tapped out Mia Yim, DIY reunited, and Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic nearly destroyed the ring and each other.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 6, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTDUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSICNXTWWE NXT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP