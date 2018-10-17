WWE has a new-ish Wednesday programming block, so we have a new-ish live discussion thread in which you can talk about it here on With Spandex! Tonight we have new episodes of 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c) on the WWE Network, as well as a 10/9 c replay of the first episode of NXT UK, which premiered at 3 pm Eastern/8 pm in the UK earlier today. Sorry we didn’t think to set up the livethread earlier for that!
But anyway, coming up for the cruiserweights:
Two weeks after attacking The Brian Kendrick, Drew Gulak will face Akira Tozawa in singles competition tonight on WWE 205 Live. Plus, why did Mike Kanellis attack Lince Dorado last week?
And on NXT (US):
A monumental edition of WWE NXT, headlined by a double main event of NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed ERA vs. War Raiders and Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair, streams Wednesday on the award-winning WWE Network.
And on the Mae Young Classic:
As WWE Evolution, the site of the Mae Young Classic Final, draws near, the field of tournament competitors will continue to narrow this week with four explosive Quarterfinal Matches, including a hotly anticipated main event of Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim.
And in case you’re wondering about the premiere of NXT UK:
The inaugural episode of WWE NXT UK originated in the Corn Exchange in Cambridge and featured a knockdown-dragout matchup between Pete Dunne and Noam Dar for the WWE UK Championship. Plus, Mark Andrews locked horns with big Joe Coffey, Toni Storm took on Nina Samuels, and Dave Mastiff descended on Sid Scala.
Our five-point preview:
1) 205 Live is pre-taped now. Should they start just calling it 205? What a squandering of a rhyming title!
2) ONEY RULES
3) NXT has a double main event tonight! We all know what that means: the War Raiders vs the Undisputed ERA and Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair will happen simultaneously in two side-by-side rings and will be filmed split-screen like WCW World War 3 matches.
4) Will Lacey Lane get another fluke-y victory against Meiko Satomura? Will she get completely murked in like thirty seconds? Probably neither of these will happen, but I would not mind the second one.
5) I haven’t watched NXT UK yet and honestly, my biggest question about it is if they’ll subtitle any of these people’s English-language promos like they did Isla Dawn on the Mae Young Classic.
Enjoy what should be a fun three-to-four hours of sports entertainment with lots of variety.
Also why the fuck is this League of Legends ad using My Hero Academia music?
solidarity through dickishness, true brits till the end
I love how Noam’s entire life seems to be based entirely around Oasis, to the point of his finisher being the Champagne Super Kneebar
the kneeDar
knee bar by Dar, lol
The UK crowd is like a Rocky Horror audience.
Yes, its amazing, like if full sail was at Chicago
Pete Dunne being so over makes me irrationally happy
samsies, love me some Dunne man, I so wanted him to have both the Uk and the NA titles
Noam: “Fuck all y’all, USA!”
*zips jacket all the way up*
That was the British Strong Style version. The US version is PG-safe.
I love how “Storm Zero” is the name of like 5 completely different finishing moves Toni uses. It’s dumb, but at the same time it makes it so you never know what to prepare for when you fight her.
So which move’s Storm Zero? Because that one’s way better
agreed
i like Toni, but she always looks like she needs a bath
But that’s why we like her
lol
New favorite thing: “Sheduled fer won foll” “WON FOLL!!!”
Sid Scala was 27 years old.
Sid Scala was.
Ooh I like the look of this compacted Killian Dane fellow
Wait isn’t that the new spider man? Don’t fight him Dave it’s a trick!
“Mastiff is ready!”
“Bonesaw” Dave Mastiff
What is Dave Mastiff made of? No, no. Too easy.
I love the acoustics in the Corn Exchange.
MM bought to add another set of belts to thier collections
oh god, tiny Pete Dunn
Not a bad opening, but I find myself reminded how much I miss WCPW. Such promise…sigh…
solid match, sets up the heels on the show effectively, builds up two potential teams for the tag division. All around very effective.
missed it, damn job of mine
Not even a Stundog Millionaire could dcaffinate that Coffey.
That was a decent headbutt, but not enough to be a proper POOOUNCE!
Toni Storm’s on this show? Great. With her & Dunne now I have to watch another WWE show. Son of a bitch
Joe Coffey looks like Marty Scurll fell into a vat of IcoPro.
Looks like NXT UK is having a Prestigious start.
So far I’ve just seen Mark Andrews & Noam Dar
We sure this isn’t 93kg Live?
Horrible green screen
Any of you (still) watch Lucha Underground?
They started a new schedule where it’s on at 8 PM eastern, and then again at 10 PM eastern.
Perfect harmony for this WWE Network schedule.
Last week Lucha Underground came on at 8 PM and 9 PM.
Watching this thing now is perfect.
I do, but usually on DVR tomorrow. :/
So who the hell is even on the NXT UK roster other than Dunne & Mustache Mountain?
@IC same
It looks like the Coffey brothers will be MM’s challengers for the tag titles
Killer Kelly, and that’s all I need to know to sell me
British Full Sail Up next!
Two Aussies, two Japanese. It’s like the polar opposite (almost literally) of the “World” Cup tournament that’s happening somewhere. Parts unknown, I think.
IMPORTANT QUESTION: Are we getting Io vs. Meiko next week? I didn’t see the bracket.
Bah. No way we’re getting Shirai vs. Satomura in the finals, then.
Io/Ripley, Meiko/Storm
Two women from Japan & two from Australia. That’s how you World Cup, WWE
To be fair that’s literally only more diverse by one country. It’s not saying that much.
I could answer you Cole, but it’d involve race.
To those of you watched last year’s MYC, is this one very meh so far by comparison or is it just me?
I think that’s just a testament to how much our expectations have been raised. Any of this year’s first round matches would’ve blown our minds five years ago. We’re just used to really great women’s wrestling now, mostly thanks to NXT.
No, I’ve found this one to be a step above the previous one for the most part. The first round in particular had a lot better matches across the board compared to the first MYC.
Eh, Tegan Nox’s injury sucked a lot of life out of this episode. Other than that, I’ve liked this one a bit more. Lots of memorable matches.
What did the crowd laugh about?
I imagine some jerk raised his arms and went “yes”
I’m tired of seeing Toni Storm play an underdog in every match that she’s in on WWE TV. Is Toni always an underdog outside of WWE to those that know of her?
I dunno, constantly targeting and hounding her opponent’s injured hand the whole match doesn’t seem particularly “underdog” to me.
Today may be the first day that I ever saw and ever will see Toni Storm on two different shows on WWE TV.
Two-ni Storm.
God dammit Cole. Stop that “there’s a storm a-comin” shit immediately
I will pay good money for Toni to stop the match suddenly, grab a mic, and deadpan “Can I be serious for a moment”
did they do that with Lance Storm
I never heard the/a referee’s voice so clearly in Full Sail University in every episode that I’ve watched ever taking place at Full Sail University.
😢
Thanks, Cole.
This is painful to watch.
Yeah but Rea staying and charecter and heeling it up was great
I like the idea that Nox injured her left knee instead of her right. It always made a bit more sense to me to attack the opposite limb, that way they have TWO bad limbs instead of just one.
@IC champion Pdragon619 Tearing her MCL, ACL and both meniscus, fracturing her tibia and dislocating a kneecap seems a little extreme for a work.
my bad then, I was switching between network and the thread so I didn’t catch it.
At the risk of being spoilerific, the injury was legit.
Ref threw up an X twice
I dunno, between Cole over emphasizing how he thought she was going to win, as well as the focus on her injury, I’m not super sure. Did they throw up the X or anything like that? Usually with a legit injury it’s either noticeable enough that they stop the match immediately, or the wrestler just finishes the match straight out. It seems weird that they would let her keep taking bumps only to then stop the match a minute later if her injury was real.
@Birdman i tgink the plan was for her to win it all, that while comeback thing WWE loves
I’m not sure that was planned
Did she pop her other acl? That’s rough
There’s no Donovan Mcnabbing this one.
Damn. Michael Cole curse is real
Yep that was horrid to watch.
Jesus that quick?
Lady Pete Dunne
The BruiserWaif.