WWE has a new-ish Wednesday programming block, so we have a new-ish live discussion thread in which you can talk about it here on With Spandex! Tonight we have new episodes of 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c) on the WWE Network, as well as a 10/9 c replay of the NXT UK episode that originally aired at 3 pm Eastern/8 pm in the UK.

Coming up for the cruiserweights:

WWE 205 Live celebrates 100 episodes as Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami collide in a No Disqualification Match that is sure to push both competitors to their physical and mental limits. Plus, Mike Kanellis makes his in-ring Cruiserweight division debut against Lince Dorado.

On NXT (US):

Aleister Black’s shocking return produced questions that need answers. Plus, NXT General Manager William Regal readies a major announcement for TakeOver: WarGames, involving the coveted NXT Championship.

On the last episode of the 2018 Mae Young Classic:

Four women will enter tonight’s Mae Young Classic, but only two will move on to the tournament Final this Sunday at WWE Evolution. Which battle-tested warrior will rise to the occasion and move one step closer to making history?

And on NXT UK:

In the wake of last week’s monumental NXT UK premiere, Tyler Bate steps out from behind Moustache Mountain to take on Wolfgang. Plus, Ligero against Mike Hitchman, Dakota Kai against Killer Kelly, and the arrival of Zack Gibson. Don’t miss WWE NXT UK, today at 3 ET/12 PT on WWE Network.

Our five-point preview:

1) Against all odds, the 100th episode of 205 Live is upon us. Name your top 100 205 Live moments in the comments or you’re a fake fan!

2) If you’re still sad about Mia Yim being eliminated from the Mae Young Classic, make sure to watch her almost definitely absolutely wreck Aliyah on her NXT TV debut!

3) It’s Australian blondes vs. Japanese legends tonight on the MYC. Women wrestlers of the Western hemisphere need to step their game up!

4)

Aiden English and Sami Zayn's son from an alternate future arrives on this week's NXT UK pic.twitter.com/zqxOadw4dh — Brandon Shroud (@MrBrandonStroud) October 24, 2018

5) THIS MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT GRAPHIC MAKES ME UNCOMFORTABLE

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT and a Ranked Review of the Mae Young Classic. Enjoy what should be a fun three-to-four hours of sports entertainment with lots of variety.