WWE NXT Results 4/29/20

– During the commercials, El Hijo del Fantasma fought off the masked kidnappers again, this time inside the Performance Center.

– In a promo from earlier in the day, Dominik Dijakovic took issue with Johnny Gargano’s words last week and challenged him to a match.

Here are your quick, editorial-free NXT results for April 29, 2020. Tonight’s episode included Charlotte Flair defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Mia Yim and Keith Lee defending the North American Championship against Damian Priest. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT review.

2. Candice LeRae defeated Kacey Catanzaro. LeRae entered with a new theme, new gear, and a new entrance video that dubbed her “The Poison Pixie.” Johnny Gargano gave her a complimentary ring introduction and remained at ringside during the match. LeRae pinned Catanzaro with a new finisher called “The Wicked Stepsister” for the win and put her opponent in the Gargano Escape after the match.

Why does Cinderella always have all the fun? Well, tonight belongs to the WICKED STEPSISTER. @CandiceLeRae defeats @KacyCatanzaro in 𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 fashion! ✨#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vbkLmzSy3k — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

– Backstage, Damian Priest cut a promo about his upcoming match with Keith Lee.

– Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher entered the arena and Riddle surprised Thatcher with a game show segment, The Newly-Bro-ed Show. With Byron Saxton as the host, Riddle and Thatcher played The Newlywed Game, soundtracked by canned laughter and applause. Thatcher didn’t really get it. The game was interrupted by an attack by Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. They posed over Thatcher with the tag belts after beating him up.

– Adam Cole revealed that William Regal set an NXT Championship defense for him next week against Velveteen Dream. He cut a promo about how he still doesn’t think Dream is worthy.

3. NXT Women’s Championship match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Mia Yim by submission, tapping her out with the Figure Eight. Io Shirai confronted Flair after the match.

– Another apocalyptic vignette played for Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. Their arrival was promoted for next week.

– We learned that also next week, Finn Balor will address the attack on him.

4. Dexter Lumis defeated Shane Thorne by knocking him out with the kata gatame choke.

– Backstage, Keith Lee cut a promo on Damian Priest.

5. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament match: Drake Maverick defeated Tony Nese with a bulldog off the top rope.

– Flair vs. Shirai, Gargano vs. Dijakovic, and Cole vs. Dream were promoted for next week.

6. NXT North American Championship match: Keith Lee defeated Damian Priest, pinning him with two Spirit Bombs.