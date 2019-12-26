WWE NXT Results 12/25/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for December 25, 2019. The Christmas edition of the show featured a North American Championship open challenge from Roderick Strong, Keith Lee teaming up with Lio Rush to take on Tony Nese and Damian Priest, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.
NXT Results:
1. North American Championship Match: Roderick Strong (c) defeated Austin Theory. Strong defeated the former EVOLVE champion by submission with the Stronghold.
2. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott defeated Jack Gallagher with his House Call enzuigiri.
3. Candice LeRae defeated Taynara by pinfall with a Lionsault.
4. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed. Dijakovic pinned Reed after a chokeslam bomb.
5. Bianca Belair defeated Shotzi Blackheart with the KOD.
6. Keith Lee and Lio Rush defeated Tony Nese and Damian Priest. Rush won the match for his team with a frog splash off of Lee’s shoulders onto Nese.
