NXT Results 12/4/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT results for December 4, 2019. The show featured the NXT Domestic return of Kassius Ohno, Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for a double-sized edition of the Best and Worst of NXT column.

1. Killian Dain defeated Pete Dunne. Dunne put Dain in a sleeper on the top rope, and Dain fell backwards onto him for the win.

– Undisputed Era complained about how they were treated on last week’s show, and called out Finn Bálor. Keith Lee answered instead, saying he turned Adam Cole into a viral GIF. Cole insulted Lee, so Lee attacked the group. They fled, but Tommaso Ciampa cut them off. Ciampa fed Cole to Lee for a Spirit Bomb, but the other members of Undisputed Era saved him. Ciampa held the NXT Championship that Cole had left in the ring.

– Later in the episode, they announced that Ciampa, Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic will face Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong in the main event.

2. Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li by submission with the Kirifuda Clutch.

– Kassius Ohno is back from the UK, for some reason.

3. The Forgotten Sons squashed Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff. Alanis and Ruff are from EVOLVE. After the match, Jaxson Ryker chokeslammed Ruff onto the ring apron.

– Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai never happened. Ripley complimented Kai for the setup at War Games (which included the revelation that Kai is the one who attacked Mia Yim in the first place), and said she was setting her up for revenge here tonight. Yim attacked Kai until Shayna Baszler and the Horsewomen attacked Yim. Ripley tried to make the save, but Baszler choked her out in the Kirifuda Clutch while Shafir and Duke held Ripley’s arms to keep her from breaking it. Baszler announced that Ripley would get a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on December 18.

– A Finn Bálor video informed us that he’s coming for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship.