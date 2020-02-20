WWE NXT Results 2/19/20

– The Undisputed Era entered the ring and Adam Cole boasted about retaining his NXT Championship at TakeOver: Portland. When he mentioned the upcoming Roderick Strong vs.Velveteen Dream match, Dream’s graphic appeared on the screen and he challenged Strong to leave the rest of UE out of their match and prove he’s a man. Strong said that on behalf of his family, he would make Dream wish he “never came back.”

Here are your quick, editorial-free WWE NXT results for February 19, 2020. This week’s episode featured a Cruiserweight Championship match, Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, and fallout from NXT TakeOver: Portland. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT episode review.

1. NXT Cruiserweight Championship match: Jordan Devlin (c) defeated Lio Rush, pinning him after hitting the Devlin Slide.

– In a backstage interview, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai declared themselves an “untouchable” team. Gonzalez said that sitting in the Performance Center watching others get opportunities, she understood how Kai had felt pushed aside by Tegan Nox. Kai said Gonzalez proved at TakeOver that she has her back. William Regal walked up to the duo and said that in two weeks, Kai will face Nox in a cage match with no outside interference.

– Austin Theory entered for a match, but was interrupted by Tomasso Ciampa entering (to no music) and cutting a promo on Johnny Gargano. Ciampa said in order to get his life back, there needed to be no Gargano in NXT. Theory attacked Ciampa and the Psycho Killer beat him up.

2. The Grizzled Young Veteran (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde after hitting Ticket to Mayhem.

– The BroserWeights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle) entered and cut a promo about their TakeOver tag title win that included Riddle saying the Dusty Classic trophy partied too hard and was suspended for a wellness policy violation.

3. The BroserWeights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle) defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title match. The NXT Tag Team Champions celebrated with the Full Sail crowd.

– Backstage, Roderick Strong told his Undisputed Era stablemates not to get involved in his match with Dream.

4. Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves in a seconds-long match after hitting the Big Bang Catastrophe.

– Dominik Dijakovic came to the ring and told Lee he’s not ready to move on and he almost beat him in Portland. Lee said the fans want to see them “fight forever,” so if Dijakovic can get Regal to make a match, he’ll put the North American Championship on the line against Dijakovic again.