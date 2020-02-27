Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for February 26, 2020. The show featured Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Charlotte Flair returning to Full Sail to face Bianca Belair, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

1. Cameron Grimes defeated Dominik Dijakovic. Damian Priest attacked Dijakovic during the match, injuring his knee and allowing Grimes to hit the Cave In to win the match.

– William Regal announced a tournament for the women’s division, with the finalists competing in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver Tampa Bay. Rhea Ripley won defend the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver due to her match the following night at WrestleMania, so the winner of the tournament will be named the new number one contender.

– A Finn Bálor promo about his “next move” in NXT was interrupted by members of Imperium, who said that WALTER sends his regards. Finn fought them 2-on-1, but was eventually overwhelmed.

2. Xia Li defeated Mia Yim. The match was interrupted by Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, allowing Li to pin Yim with a roll-up. After the match, Yim and Gonzalez brawled, with Gonzalez getting the advantage.

3. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Austin Theory with the Fairy Tale Ending. After the match, Johnny Gargano attacked Ciampa. Ciampa got the better of Gargano until a distraction from Theory allowed Gargano to hit a superkick. Gargano sat on the ring apron near the fallen Ciampa and clapped sarcastically.

4. Killian Dain defeated Bronson Reed with a Vader Bomb.

– Next week’s show will feature two cage matches: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, and Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream.