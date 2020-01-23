WWE NXT Results 1/22/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for January 22, 2020. The show featured semi-finals matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, a North American Championship match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

1. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals Match: Grizzled Young Veterans defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era. Imperium caused a distraction during the match, allowing GYV to hit Ticket To Mayhem on Kyle O’Reilly to win the match.

2. Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai by disqualification when Bianca Belair interfered, attacking Storm. Rhea Ripley made the save, but it turned into a four-way brawl. The segment ended with Toni Storm holding the NXT Women’s Championship belt, to a chorus of boos.

3. Finn Bálor squashed Joaquin Wilde, pinning him after Coup de Grace and 1916. Total domination from Bálor.

4. Shayna Baszler defeated Shotzi Blackheart by submission with the Kirifuda Clutch. After the match, Baszler kept on the hold and choked Shotzi out, in response to Shotzi eliminating her from last week’s battle royal.

– Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox will happen on next week’s show.

5. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals Match: The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) defeated Imperium. Dunne pinned Fabian Aichner after a combination Bro 2 Sleep and enzuigiri. After the match, Grizzled Young Veterans confronted the Broserweights, setting up the finals of the Dusty Classic.

6. North American Championship Match: Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong (c). Lee pinned Strong after a Ground Zero fireman’s carry powerslam (now called the ‘Big Bang Catastrophe’) to become the new North American Champion. After the match, Imperium confronted Undisputed Era, and the two teams brawled.