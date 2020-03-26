WWE NXT Results 3/25/20

Here are your quick, editorial-free WWE NXT results for March 25, 2020. After a clip show week with no new matches, NXT returned with qualifying matches for the upcoming women’s ladder match, Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong, and more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT episode review.

1. Tyler Breeze defeated Austin Theory. Theory got overconfident and starting filming himself cutting a promo during the match, which allowed Breeze to hit the Beauty Shot for the win.

2. Killian Dain defeated Tehuti Miles with a Vader Bomb.

3. Cameron Grimes defeated Tony Nese, pinning him after hitting Cave In.

– After Aliyah entered the ring for her match with Xia Li, Li was shown crying and injured backstage. Aliyah looked like she expected to get a win and a slot in the ladder match to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, but instead, she had a new opponent, a returning Io Shirai.

4. Io Shirai defeated Aliyah with a moonsault.

– A mysterious vignette for Dexter Lumis played.

– Dominik Dijakovic interrupted an in-ring interview with Keith Lee to challenge for the North American Championship. Damian Priest interrupted them to deliver his own challenge. The three men brawled, with Dijakovic coming out on top.

– In a pre-recorded video taken while on vacation, Adam Cole said he wouldn’t give The Velveteen Dream a shot at the NXT Championship, but he would give him a match with Bobby Fish.

5. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink. Burch tapped out Vink for the win.

6. Candice LeRae defeated Kayden Carter, tapping her out with Gargano Escape to earn a spot in the ladder match.