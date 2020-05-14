WWE NXT Results 5/13/2020

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for May 13, 2020. The show featured an NXT Tag Team Championship match, the “Newly-Bros” exploding, an appearance from D-Generation X, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.
NXT Results:
1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) defeated Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher (c). Miscommunication caused Thatcher to abandon Riddle, leaving him to face Imperium alone. Imperium finished him off with their powerbomb/European uppercut combination. Afterward, Riddle and Thatcher brawled backstage. Riddle called William Regal to request a match for later in the night.
2. Tegan Nox defeated Indi Hartwell with the Shiniest Wizard.
– Rhea Ripley says she’ll get the NXT Women’s Championship back from Charlotte Flair, even if she has to go through Io Shirai to do it.
3. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Jake Atlas defeated Tony Nese with the Rainbow DDT.
– Undisputed Era had a Zoom call and decided Roderick Strong should fight Dexter Lumis.
The #UndisputedERA video call is where it's at. 💥
In a unanimous decision, @roderickstrong is going to BREAK 𝘋𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘰𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘴' BACK! #WWENXT @AdamColePro @thebobbyfish @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/3uB7kzR6nu
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020
– A video package for Karrion Kross and Scarlett aired set to ‘The End,’ the old theme song for WWE Armageddon.
– A video aired for Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, featuring them saying they’re going to hurt a lot of people.
– Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg announced that the next NXT TakeOver event will be called “NXT TakeOver: In Your House” and air on June 7.
4. Cameron Grimes defeated Finn Bálor with the Cave In after interference from Damian Priest. After the match, Priest hit The Reckoning on a chair and revealed that he’s the one who attacked Bálor several weeks ago.
5. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Jack Gallagher defeated Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott. Tony Nese attacked Scott during his entrance, injuring him. Gallagher won after a rolling elbow strike.
6. Kayden Carter defeated Aliyah. Apparently this was an attempt by Aliyah to join the Robert Stone Brand®, but it wasn’t successful.
– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae talked about Mia Yim and Keith Lee over dinner.
– Next week’s show will feature Kushida vs. Drake Maverick, Akira Tozawa vs. El Hijo del Fantasma, and Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley.
7. Matt Riddle defeated Timothy Thatcher. Riddle reversed a submission into a pin to win. After the match, Thatcher attacked Riddle and put him in a Fujiwara armbar.