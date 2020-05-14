WWE NXT Results 5/13/2020

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for May 13, 2020. The show featured an NXT Tag Team Championship match, the “Newly-Bros” exploding, an appearance from D-Generation X, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

NXT Results:



1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) defeated Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher (c). Miscommunication caused Thatcher to abandon Riddle, leaving him to face Imperium alone. Imperium finished him off with their powerbomb/European uppercut combination. Afterward, Riddle and Thatcher brawled backstage. Riddle called William Regal to request a match for later in the night.

2. Tegan Nox defeated Indi Hartwell with the Shiniest Wizard.

– Rhea Ripley says she’ll get the NXT Women’s Championship back from Charlotte Flair, even if she has to go through Io Shirai to do it.

3. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Jake Atlas defeated Tony Nese with the Rainbow DDT.

– Undisputed Era had a Zoom call and decided Roderick Strong should fight Dexter Lumis.

– A video package for Karrion Kross and Scarlett aired set to ‘The End,’ the old theme song for WWE Armageddon.