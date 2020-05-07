WWE NXT Results 5/6/2020

Here are your quick, editorial-free NXT results for May 6, 2020. Tonight’s episode included Charlotte Flair defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai, Johnny Gargano taking on Dominik Dijakovic, and more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT review.

NXT results:

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Dominik Dijakovic. Gargano pinned Dijakovic with One Final Beat after hurricanrana-ing him into an exposed turnbuckle. Gargano had a new entrance video for this match that said he’s now “All Heart, No Soul.”



– Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) cut a promo challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

2. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament match: Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher, pinning him after hitting a senton from the top turnbuckle.

3. Chelsea Green defeated Xia Li. Aliyah interfered in the match, distracting Li and allowing Green to hit the I’m Prettier for the win. Robert Stone shook hands with Aliyah after the match.

– Velveteen Dream cut a promo on Adam Cole about their upcoming NXT Championship match.

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett (fka Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux) made a dramatic entrance for Kross’s first match on NXT that included lots of smoke and some lip-synching.

4. Karrion Kross defeated Leon Ruff by submission.

5. NXT Women’s Championship match: Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair by disqualification after Flair attacked her with a kendo stick. After the bell rang, Flair continued to attack Shirai. Rhea Ripley stopped the attack and ran Flair off. Shirai yelled at Ripley in Japanese and followed her backstage while Ripley told her to shut up.

– During the commercial break, Shirai and Ripley had a pull-apart brawl backstage.

6. Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament match: Kushida defeated Jake Atlas by submission with an armbar.

– Finn Balor cut a promo about how whoever attacked him “won’t get the push you’re expecting,” but will get “a squash” instead.

– Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs. Imperium for the tag titles was announced for next week.

7. Cameron Grimes defeated Denzel Dejournette with the Cave In.

– After the match, Grimes cut a promo about he deserves more than what he has right now in NXT and called out Finn Balor. Balor entered the ring behind Grimes and confronted him. Grimes tried to back out of the situation, but Balor attacked him with a double foot stop and a Slingblade. Balor cut another promo about how he’ll find and get revenge on his attacker.

– Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes was announced for next week.

8. NXT Championship match: Adam Cole defeated Velveteen Dream. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong tried to get involved in the match and Dexter Lumis attacked them. However, Lumis didn’t stop Strong from incapacitating the referee. Dream got a visual pinfall with the Purple Rainmaker, but Cole got the definitive pinfall with the ref watching after hitting the Last Shot.