WWE NXT Results 11/27/19

Here are your quick, editorial-free WWE NXT results for November 27, 2019. The show featured Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championship, Dakota Kai but heel, and Rhea Ripley but babyface. Make sure you’re back after Thanksgiving for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

– Josiah Williams praised NXT’s win at Survivor Series and invited the whole roster to come out to celebrate. Everyone started celebrating during a performance of a rap song about NXT’s win at Survivor Series.

– The Undisputed Era’s music hit, interrupting the celebration, and all the other wrestlers left besides Tomasso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Dominik Dijakovic. Adam Cole said that the Undisputed Era was the reason NXT was successful last weekend. Ciampa reminded them they lost at War Games and said that “was the beginning of the end for the Undisputed Era” and “tonight, the collapse continues” when Dijakovic and Lee win the tag titles. Ciampa continued, cutting a promo about how he’s going to get back “Goldie,” the NXT Championship, from Adam Cole.

– Finn Balor entered the arena and told Ciampa he would have to go through him for a shot at the NXT Championship. Ciampa was down for a match with Balor. Lee took the microphone from Ciampa and told Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to get in the ring “because it’s basking season.”

– Beth Phoenix explained that Mauro Ranallo would not be on commentary for this show and introduced the announce team of herself, Nigel McGuiness, and Tom Phillips.

1. NXT Tag Team Championship match: Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong (c) defeated Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. During a commercial break, Bobby Fish was replaced with Strong; commentary explained Fish had been injured during the match. Later, Cole ran into the arena and Lee pounced him into the crowd. Dijakovic was so shocked by this that he stopped wrestling long enough for O’Reilly and Strong to hit him with the High-Low, which won them the match.

– During a backstage interview, Candice LeRae cut a promo on Dakota Kai.

– A clip was shown from backstage at War Games in which Lio Rush attacked Angel Garza backstage.

2. Mansoor defeated Shane Thorne after a slingshot neckbreaker. Clips of Mansoor’s wins in Saudi Arabia were shown before this match.

3. Candice LeRae defeated Dakota Kai by disqualification. Kai brought Tegan Nox’s knee brace to the ring with her and was disqualified after using it to attack LeRae. Kai started to attack LeRae with a chair after the match, but LeRae was saved by Rhea Ripley.