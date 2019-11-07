WWE NXT Results 11/6/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for November 6, 2019. The show continued the brand battle story of Survivor Series with an appearance from AJ Styles and the O.C., a number one contender match for the Cruiserweight Championship, and more. Make sure you’re tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column.

WWE NXT Results:



– AJ Styles and The O.C. started off the show, saying they were taking over NXT. They were interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa, and a match was made for later tonight: the full O.C. team in six-man action against Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee.

1. Pete Dunne defeated Damien Priest by submission with an arm bar, after blocking a low blow from Priest and countering with one of his own, giving Priest a little comeuppance from their previous match. After the match, Killian Dain attacked Dunne. Priest tried to fight Dain off, but also got destroyed.

– Earlier in the day, Rhea Ripley chose Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae for War Games. Shyana Baszler chose Bianca Belair and Io Shirai.

2. Taynara defeated Santana Garrett with a pump kick.

3. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai by submission. After the match, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir attacked Kai. This brought out Rhea Ripley’s War Games team to make the save, but they were attacked by Io Shirai and Bianca Belair, representing Baszler’s team. Ultimately, Mia Yim showed up with a kendo stick to make the save and send the heels fleeing.

– Tommaso Ciampa says he’s chosen the final member of his War Games team, and we’ll find out who it is later.

4. Angel Garza defeated Tony Nese to earn a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship. After the match Lio Rush showed up to shake Garza’s hand, and got slapped in the face.

– Rhea Ripley chose Mia Yim as the fourth member of her War Games team. Dakota Kai was depressed about not making the cut.



5. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott with Feast Your Eyes.

– Next week, Mia Yim will face Io Shirai in a ladder match for the advantage in War Games.

6. Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The O.C. was a No Contest (we believe) due to multiple outside attacks. Ciampa was about to put Styles away with the Fairy Tale Ending when he was interrupted by Finn Bálor’s music. Finn hit 1916 on Riddle, promoting an exchange of Bullet Club taunts between Styles and Bálor. Styles looked to win the match with a Styles Clash on Ciampa, Adam Cole stopped him with a superkick. Cole then also attacked Ciampa, and had a staredown with Bálor.