WWE NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2 Results

06.16.18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: Chicago results. The show was headlined by a Chicago Street Fight between Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, as well as three championship matches. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Chicago column.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago Results:

1. Undisputed Era defeats Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch via pinfall after an double-team running clothesline/leg sweep on Lorcan to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. Adam Cole saved Kyle O’Reilly from being pinned by pulling him out of the ring at the two-count, getting ejected from ringside. O’Reilly later saved Roderick Strong from a half-crab from Lorcan by kicking Lorcan in the face from the ground while Burch had him in a crossface.

2. Ricochet defeats Velveteen Dream via pinfall after a 630 onto Dream. Ricochet kicked out at two after a sequence that saw Dream hit a Death Valley Bomb off the top rope, a Superplex from the apron to the floor, and another Death Valley Bomb — and then kicked out of a DDT. Ricochet then hit Dream with a Death Valley Bomb and a Purple Rainmaker Elbow, followed by a kickout at 2. A failed Shooting Star Press by Ricochet was followed by a missed Purple Rainmaker Elbow from Dream which set up the 630.

3. Shayna Baszler defeats Nikki Cross after locking Cross in a Kirifuda Clutch and having her go unconscious to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Baszler rolled through a roll-up attempt by Cross to lock in the Kirifuda Clutch in the center of the ring, which Cross refused to tap out of before smiling and eventually passing out.

