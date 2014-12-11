WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution Open Discussion Thread

We’ve made our predictions and now it’s time to settle in for NXT’s fourth live special, NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. We’ll be here all night making jokes, keeping you up-to-date on what former ROH Champions have shown up and done things, and calling out Alex Riley for horrible points-of-view.

Here’s your complete WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Sami Zayn 2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks 3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Dragons (c) vs. The Vaudevillains 4. Hideo Itami and Finn Balor vs. The Ascension – The debut of Kevin Owens

Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of them in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: R Evolution column. Jokes about how complicated that name is will be accepted. Have fun, enjoy the show, spread the love of WWE’s best show and keep your fingers crossed for poor Sami.