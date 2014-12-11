WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution Open Discussion Thread

We’ve made our predictions and now it’s time to settle in for NXT’s fourth live special, NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. We’ll be here all night making jokes, keeping you up-to-date on what former ROH Champions have shown up and done things, and calling out Alex Riley for horrible points-of-view.
Here’s your complete WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution card:
1. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Sami Zayn
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Dragons (c) vs. The Vaudevillains
4. Hideo Itami and Finn Balor vs. The Ascension
– The debut of Kevin Owens
Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of them in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: R Evolution column. Jokes about how complicated that name is will be accepted. Have fun, enjoy the show, spread the love of WWE’s best show and keep your fingers crossed for poor Sami.
This was seriously the best wrestling show I’ve watched in a long time. Everything worked, made sense, and it ended up being insanely good quality.
Sasha Banks is seriously talented
That was a very good show, watched it twice while at work. Tyler Breeze not being there was noticed. Like of all the “top” NXT talents, Tyler wasn’t on the special, and that can’t be a good thing for him.
Well, one thing that he has is that he’s still the youngest of the current male NXT stars.
But he has spent most of the time since the last taping session losing on the house shows. Breeze has done a bunch of matches with Corbin, which I assume is to break the latter into non-squashes. Kidd’s re-emergence as a main roster player was what really hurt him for this cycle, so I think that he’ll be fine.
OWENS!!!
…fucking piece of shit.
GUYS. ANYONE. In the arena I felt like Aiden English was the legal man at the end of the tag match. Am I crazy or did I miss a quick tag or something? I mean, I’m not *that* bothered by it, but it’s still some wrestling nerd stuff that sticks in my noodle.
If you missed the tag then I did too – I’m pretty sure that it never happened and English was still legal. If this was Raw, I’d shrug and say ‘botch’, but as it’s NXT I’m guessing that it was a work, an excuse for the Vaudevillains to ask for a rematch.
“Have you EVER seen something like that from a female competitor?!?!?!”
Riley, you’re fucking killing me, man.
#FREERILEYFROMNXT
#FREENXTFROMRILEY
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but good on Corey Graves. Right away he says its amazing that ANY competitor could do that.
Also, fuck you Alex Riley, we know you can’t do half the things Charlotte and Sasha can.
I just watched it through for the first time.
GOOD GOD DAMN WAS IT PERFECT.
I literally need a cigarette and a new pair of pants after that.
After listening to Corey Graves for 2 hours, I actually agree with A-Ry for once.
#freealexriley
Why does the WWE put out ppvs on dvd when NXT live events are what I want to own hard copies of?
Re-watching the Event and hearing just how LOUD people were marking the fuck out when Itami hoisted Viktor in position for the Go2Sleep. They have to let him use it!
I actually screamed “YES!!!” at my TV when he had Viktor on his shoulders and my non-wrestling-watching boyfriend was really wondering what was wrong with me. haha
Was a great tease
Fun (sad?) thing I noticed: this two hour online only show averaged more comments per hour than Raw did this week.
Just re-watching. Seeing Zayn sit in that corner before the match kicks off and Neville sitting there at the end. Some good stuff, full circle.
Good luck spelling the word ‘worst’ after this.
“Best and Worse of WWE NXT R-EVOLUTION: Why The Hell Can’t You Guys Do This on the Reg?!?!”
And I’m glad they do. Excellent matches, interesting characters, plots that are at LEAST a little thought out… They’re forcing genuine love out of me for all those crazy assholes on that little show.
NXT does do this on the reg!
So, my sister and I have had on/off periods of watching wrestling. Basically, we were into it from late 2001- early 2006. Then we both got back into in mid 2012. I’ve stayed with it since then, while she stopped again and then didn’t get back into it until earlier this year. Since May of 2013, whether she was into it or not, I talked, often about how great NXT (and Sami Zayn) is.
Fast forward to both of us having the Network.. In our first period of watching wrestling, there was not someone we had a great, shared love for. This second stint, we have two: Dean Ambrose & Sami Zayn. What made tonight even better, was that my semester ended last night, and I came home for Winter break this afternoon, so she and I got to watch REvolution together and enjoy someone we both love, win the championship. And tonight, unlike the average 3-7 times per RAW episode, we didn’t need to jokingly question why we watch this, or why we started watching this AGAIN. The main event answered that. Sami Zayn answers that.
NXT is just the very best thing.
+awwww
Stories like this, and the one below are awesome and they should be shared as much as possible. Awesome. Enjoy your break, too!
+Aw
I’m a 30 year old life-long wrestling fan, and I’ll be honest, I have been embarrassed to show anything wrestling related to my partner of 5 years. He knows I’m a fan, and he’s as supportive as he can be, but I’ve always been afraid to show him the current WWE product, because, well…y’all know.
We’re watching this goddamned PPV Saturday, lol. I have already warned him in advance…Because holy shit, the feelings. Owens’ debut, his broken nose, apparently CJ Parker’s gashed hand on the broken bone on said nose, Balor’s entrance looking like Venom and Predator made a very theatrical, asskicking puroresu baby, the women’s title match, and Zayn/Neville and the ending and the post-match stuff and APRON POWERBOMB and just oh my god.
Good times.
So how many feds has this feud gone through because I’ve got like four I can think of
IWS, CZW, PWG, ROH and now the WWE. So 5 promotions.
IWS, PWG, RoH, and now NXT. They stayed BFFs in CZW.
Shows like this should be the only ones we show non-wrestling fans to try and get them to understand why we love it.
@McJibbs Trips is just going to be doing DX crotch chops at Vince from now til ‘Mania
I bet Hunter was just in the back screaming “HEY VINCE! I just did better in 2 hours than you’ve done in 10 years. Have fun with your little pay per view on Sunday.”
@SaysomethingstupidPaul “Trust me, just being in the ring with Cena will put Sami way over. Who cares if it’s Cena beating Zayn in 3 minutes with an AA outta nowhere? No one remembers the matches!” -Vince, cont.
Vince’s response: “… I think they want Cena to go over Zayn.”
Give credit where it’s due. That is excellent.
Trips is the best
I’m watching it again now. Owens’ “this is just the beginning” after that plancha spot is some fantastic foreshadowing and a helluva lot of bravado and I LOVE it.
I thought of that banner in the PC (You’re not here to fill a spot you’re here to take a spot) immediately after he murdered him with that powerbomb.
Show of the year.
I’m having difficulty describing what I’m feeling. Anybody else get that sometimes? This EVENT… It’s just completely perfect to me. But I’m having a hard time describing why.
@Axiel I imagine you saying this to a subordinate as the two of you are walking down a dimly lit hallway, but then again, I’ve been watching way too much of the Newsroom.
Spot on though. You nailed it.
Charlotte could kiss you right now, Axiel. If she was nearby, I bet she would.
Yeah, that fits me as well. Seeing as I’m someone who like watches shit and just watches it for me to be enthralled and appalled by what villainous activities take place inside that show is something which I can’t really comprehend.
I’ll tell you why. Because it knew its story. The end was decided on months ago. The show wasn’t changed entirely fifteen minutes before we started watching it. It was WRESTLING, not “Sports Entertainment” and it was done by people who love wrestling, performed by guys who love wrestling, and made for people who love wrestling, like us.
I NEED to watch this again right now. C’mon, Network.
THE BEST AND WORST OF NXT TakeOver: R Evolution: OKAY MOTHERFUCKER
BEST: Everything but the name.
WORST: The name.
So, the last three TLC events have had Daniel Bryan cashing in his MiTB, The Shield’s first match, and the combining of the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships, and the one I’m going to… has a Stairs match.
I got screwed.
Regal’s “I am going to murder you” face to Kevin Owens when he came out was pretty great.
It’s always amusing when Sami Zayn trends on Twitter, because when you go and look at what people are saying, 90% of the comments are “wait this isn’t about the one direction guy herp derp”
I bought an InZayn shirt, but I’m not sure if I want to wear it in public because of One Direction fans.
Nights like this remind me why I dream of working creative for wrestling. You guys have seen my Cesaro fantasy booking and stuff. I want to do that for a living. I want to make people like us feel like this more than Vince and Kevin Dunn ever could. I hope Aitch develops Vince’s business acumen and maintains his love for wrestling because NXT is everything right and Raw is everything wrong.
Well if you start now, get some Soap opera writing experience and pretend you arent a fan of wrestling at all , in 5 short years, maybe youll have a shot
Weird, I feel like actually paying $9.99 a month to watch this.
I pay $7.99 to watch it on Hulu Plus… I hope WWE doesn’t remember they post their events there too…
“I am new to WWE and NXT (I just started this month), since this is their developmental league and it was such an entertaining show, I cannot wait until Sunday for TLC when I get to see what the main roster talent and production can do…”said some person that is in for a horrible shock.
Only 3 more days until Ryback hitting Kane with chairs and Big Show hitting Erick Rowan with stairs!
/wrists
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside I’m looking forward to that and also Harper/Ziggler, which includes another NXTer and the dude who first made Alexander Rusev look amazing down in NXT for me.
The only TLC match that anyone is really looking forward to is Ambrose-Wyatt. One former NXTer, and the man who was kayfabe banned from NXT for nearly killing a man in FCW.
It deserves to be pointed out.
The Brass Ring is real, and it’s Floridian.
NXT Developmental Roster to WWE Main Roster: “FOLLOW THAT!”
+1
Does Thursday night count as A New Day?
I think I just filled the cup.
I’d sooner have paid $50 for that show than any main roster PPV this year, possibly even Mania XXX.
Daniel Bryan is about to cash in his MITB on The Network if you are still watching
Also, I called this “the NXT Clash of the Champions” earlier today, just because calling it a PPV seems dumb.
They’ve really earned that name, haven’t they?
So, how come I can’t instantly replay this on the WWE network?
@Seth Ollmonds I’m all for hashtag hijacking the WS Discussion threads once Gotham returns. Nah, I’m lying, I’ll be here making bad jokes and complaining because I’m a creature of habit, God Dammit!!
LOL @DoctorCAW That reply was meant to be in Axiel’s thread below us.
@DoctorCAW Can’t do it, man. The Live Thread Crews are full of friendly, clever and hilarious people but, clearly, I’m not the WWE’s demo and I’m not going to keep pretending to be.
@Cami My best friend just had his second child like…last Monday, so he’s catching up and I’m re-watching it with him. It’s pretty funny, because I’m sitting here all bulgy-eyed trying not to give anything away all while gleefully enjoying his reaction to the show.
@DoctorCAW I’m going to rewatch myself, because i missed the Owens’ debut and The NXT Tag Team Championship Match!
@Cami with the win!
You can replay it now!
@Lester Aw man terrible thought but you’re probably right. I hate to say it, but I’d pay a little extra for the option of not having that happen. Relegate that shit to parental controls or something.
Makes sense.
They need time to edit out Sami’s swearing and turn the Kevin Owens match black and white.
That’s it guys. I’m calling it. I’m done with Raw; Best and Worsts will be the only exposure to main product anymore. Because they can never do what NXT did tonight unless they drunkenly stumble into it (like Bryan at WMXXX). At least until the Rumble; if someone interesting wins that, I’ll forgive the main shows but…otherwise, i’m done.
To be fair though, the phrase “misery loves company” could define the Raw Live Discussion threads. It’s better to suffer together than alone.
Not a bad idea at all. All of the essential plot points of Raw you can find on Youtube 30 minutes after they happen, so why not?
I think Im with you, Ill catch ppvs (still keeping the network) Cherry pick good raw stuff and stick with Lucha Underground and NXT
Can’t hardly blame you. How hilarious that the mass marketed, million dollar budget show can’t compete with this precious little wonder of hard work? In FLORIDA of all the fucking places?
Yeah I’m pretty much at the same point. I gave last Monday a pass cause it was the TLC build and I hoped for an NXT showcase, but between the stupid Charlotte match on Raw and how amazing NXT continues to be… I need a break from Raw. I’ll just catch the PPV matches I care about and skip the rest beyond B&W
Too bad none of those guys grabbed that brass ring tonight, right Vince?
+1
I just fell in love with wrestling again after feeling pretty apathetic the past number of months…
Flashbacks of being a 9-year-old watching Bret Hart at Wrestlemania 10 kind of love
I dunno why it’s not letting me post it but if anyone follows CJ Parker on Twitter, check out the pic he just tweeted of his hand. Fucking gross. Holy shit.
Good ol’ Drake had a huge smile while he was wiping the blood off Owens’ face. Loved it.
Shit, both guys got it bad. But that one move set the tone for the whole show! The ref put on his Bob Orton Hep C gloves and everything!
I hope he fills out his unemployment papers with his other hand
I mean, KO’s nose is pretty F’d up.
And we thought Steen got it bad…
I just looked it up, good goddamn
I think this will be the first set of NXT tapings that I don’t spoil myself on. I want everything to be fresh after watching this tonight.
Can’t the Raw give the NXT writers an hour of the show and like 15-20 guy who arent doing anything? Just let them book their own little ecosystem on Raw. Maybe give them the US title and tag team titles to book with. I mean, it’s not crazy that this could work and helo everyone.
How in the hell can the same company trot out the awful shitstorm that we regularly endear on Monday nights then give us the amazing experience that was tonight? I cannot wait to be rid of VKM and Bucktooth Dunn…
You mean “endure”
“Endear” means we love it.
So they’re pretty much daring the crowd to chant “Kill Owens Kill”, right?
Holy shit, you guys, CJ Parker’s hand…
Fantasy booker man: they should strip Sami of the title for being not medically cleared to wrestle due to a concussion. Owens wins the belt in a tournament. Sami is kept off of TV for months while Owens steamrolls.
WrestleMania XXXI: NXT Title: Owens vs Zayn
LET’S DO IT
They may be building Owens vs. Zayn for WMXXXI. Make it the opening match on WM and basically have them come out and go “HEY MOTHER FUCKERS, FOLLOW THIS.”
HOLY SHIT YOU GUYS, CJ PARKER’S HAND
Show of the year? Show of the goddam year
So… TLC… that’s gonna be a great show…
Is this the one where everybody wrestles more naked than usual?
you forgot the stairs *wanking motion*
2000 Mick Foley can’t even convince me that TLC:SVU:HDTV+Stairs will be good after that show.
*fart noise*
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!