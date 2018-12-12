WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 12/12/18

WWE

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

Today on back-to-back episodes of NXT UK, Trent Seven looks for payback on Gallus’ Joe Coffey and “The Bomber” Dave Mastiff will battle Eddie Dennis in a collision between two undefeated competitors. Find out what happens on back-to-back episodes of NXT UK, today at 3 ET and 4 ET on WWE Network.

And for 205 Live:

With just days until their highly-anticipated title rematch, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander are in action against Noam Dar and Tony Nese, respectively, and they hope to send a message to one another.

And for NXT:

NXT North American Champion Ricochet defends his crown against a mystery challenger hand-selected by NXT General Manager William Regal. Plus, EC3 takes on Undisputed ERA’s Bobby Fish in a grudge match, Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano look ahead to next week’s Steel Cage Match, and much more.

Our five-point preview:

1) How many episodes of NXT UK have they taped???

2) Nothing is previewed for Rhea Ripley or any of the ladies who are my personal favorite part of NXT UK so my Wednesday is RUINED now!

3) With guys like Noam Dar and Fabian Archer flying all over the place (at least, in kayfabe) to do multiple shows, I wonder if we’ll see WWE performers start using the Marty-Scurll-in-Japan “I have jet lag!” excuse for losing.

4) EC3 vs. Bobby Fish: battle of the two men on the NXT roster who look most likely to explain craft beer to you with little provocation and at length?

5) If you know who Ricochet’s mystery opponent is, you’re already excited! If you don’t know, get excited! Please, everybody in the first group, be cool and don’t spoil it in the comments beforehand for the second group!

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!