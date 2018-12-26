WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 12/26/18

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.
Official WWE preview for the UK shows:
In the final NXT UK of 2018, Gallus’ Joe Coffey will look to once against assert his dominance against the high-flying Ligero. The experienced Luchador from Leeds has taken down big competitors before. But, can he overthrow The Iron King? Don’t miss back to back episodes of NXT UK, today at 3 ET and 4 ET on WWE Network.
And for 205 Live:
Don’t miss a special episode of WWE 205 Live highlighting the best Cruiserweight action of the year.
And for NXT:
The final NXT of 2018 could bring late Christmas gifts for several Superstars, as Heavy Machinery challenge Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag Team Titles, and Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans square off in an NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match.
Our five-point preview:
1) I would like to see exactly two hundred and five clips used on the 205 Live clip show, please.
2) Also, it is peak 205 Live to be the only WWE program that gets a clip show.
3) When is the Ciampa vs. Lerae Johnny On A Pole Match? #FreeCandice
4) Very interesting move to only preview JOE COFFEY VS. LIGERO for the last NXT UK of the year!!!
5) Wait, just kidding, the more detailed description of today’s programming from across the pond assures us that these two episodes actually won’t just be a two hour mask vs. topknot epic, but also “Kenny Williams will take on Jordan Devlin, Zack Gibson & James Drake lock horns with “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman & “Primate” Jay Melrose and Marcel Barthel makes his NXT UK debut against Mark Andrews.”
If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!
Jinny and Isla Dawn feud? I’m down. They are pretty much the complete opposite in every manner, and I am pleased NXT UK has quickly established a storyline for someone who lost a title match without making her look like a dunce. I know they taped a billion of these in a row, but props for their foresight. And for realizing that assistant to Johnny Saint is a wondrous role
I love NXT UK now for building up the style of running jokes that NXT US is fond of. Sid being terrified of Ripley is 1) understandable 2) hilarious. I also love Rhea as a badass fighting champ. Also, Deonna the damn Virtuosa is coming to UK! Her and Aichner may have fallen by the wayside in reg NXT but I am pleased about how they are featured in UK as a way to build themselves and the program at the same time
Hey, so ummm…where’s Kairi? Did her second loss to Shayna cause her to sail away in her pirate ship for more treasure? And why is that not a WWE Network series?
WHERE’S OUR PIRATE?!
Yay Marcel is gonna be on! Ah damn, another Ligero paint by numbers match. Hitchman needs a win, though I doubt he’ll get it against a Gibson team. Devlin matches are always great.
The NXT women’s 4-way should be super exciting even if we know Evans isn’t going to win. I mean, she was a longshot, but her and Belair hossing it up against Shirai and Yim should be fun!