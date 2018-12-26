WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 12/26/18

WWE

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

In the final NXT UK of 2018, Gallus’ Joe Coffey will look to once against assert his dominance against the high-flying Ligero. The experienced Luchador from Leeds has taken down big competitors before. But, can he overthrow The Iron King? Don’t miss back to back episodes of NXT UK, today at 3 ET and 4 ET on WWE Network.

And for 205 Live:

Don’t miss a special episode of WWE 205 Live highlighting the best Cruiserweight action of the year.

And for NXT:

The final NXT of 2018 could bring late Christmas gifts for several Superstars, as Heavy Machinery challenge Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag Team Titles, and Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans square off in an NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match.

Our five-point preview:

1) I would like to see exactly two hundred and five clips used on the 205 Live clip show, please.

2) Also, it is peak 205 Live to be the only WWE program that gets a clip show.

3) When is the Ciampa vs. Lerae Johnny On A Pole Match? #FreeCandice

4) Very interesting move to only preview JOE COFFEY VS. LIGERO for the last NXT UK of the year!!!

5) Wait, just kidding, the more detailed description of today’s programming from across the pond assures us that these two episodes actually won’t just be a two hour mask vs. topknot epic, but also “Kenny Williams will take on Jordan Devlin, Zack Gibson & James Drake lock horns with “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman & “Primate” Jay Melrose and Marcel Barthel makes his NXT UK debut against Mark Andrews.”

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!