WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 12/5/18

WWE

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

In the wake his incredible showdown against WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne last week, Jordan Devlin will go head-to-head against the innovative Flash Morgan Webster. Don’t miss back-to-back episodes of NXT UK today at 3 ET and 4 ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

And for 205 Live:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Mike Kanellis and TJP take their rivalry with The Lucha House Party to the next level and battle them in their specialty, a Tornado Tag Team Match. Plus, The Brian Kendrick collides with Drew Gulak.

And for NXT:

After a successful night at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa returns with more bragging rights than ever. As he prepares to have the NXT Universe “follow his lead,” what does Mr. Sports-Entertainment have planned?

Our five-point preview:

1) Rhea Ripley will “hand-select” her first opponent as NXT UK Women’s Champion. What are the odds it’s Meiko Satomura? And what are the odds I stop hoping Meiko Satomura will do a one-off guest appearance on NXT UK for some reason?

2) Fabian Aichner being the most booked guy on WWE developmental territories is more shocking to me than PCO and Marko Stunt blowing up on the indies this year. The dude’s working the NXT house show circuit, is the EVOLVE champion, and now he’s on NXT UK. Next logical step: form an Italian promotional-hopping super-stable, starting with Tino Sabbatelli.

3) Maria Kanellis made her husband and TJP face Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag Team Match, which is their less sketchy specialty match along with Lucha House Party Rules, I guess??? Is Maria about to leave her husband for Lince Dorado or something?

4) God bless Matt Riddle.

Riddle just said “Riddick Moss? You’re about to take a… RIDICULOUS LOSS” lololol #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/0kHyUGiat9 — ORIN (@orinanne) December 1, 2018

5) The Forgotten Sons will face Mendoza and Carillo this week, who are also forgotten sons in their own way.

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!