WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 1/9/19

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we again have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (domestic) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

Today on NXT UK, Zack Gibson & James Drake will battle Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews to determine Moustache Mountain’s opponents at NXT TakeOver: Blackpool. In addition, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne will join forces with his British Strong Style cohorts, Moustache Mountain, in an epic clash against Gallus’ Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang. Don’t miss back-to-back episodes of NXT UK, today at 3 ET and 4 ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

And for 205 Live:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander faces Hideo Itami to determine who will earn the final spot in the Fatal 4-Way for Buddy Murphy’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble event.

And for NXT:

Before they set sail for either Raw or SmackDown LIVE, EC3 and Nikki Cross will compete in this week’s huge double main event, with The Top One Percent taking on Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole and NXT’s Twisted Sister battling the undefeated Bianca Belair.

Our five-point preview:

1) You could set reasonable expectations for yourself about the UK Championship match at TakeOver: Blackpool, or you could join me in deciding in advance to be really let down if Dunne vs. Coffey doesn’t include Coffey trying to force-feed the champ a steak.

2) With guys like TJP declaring themselves for the Royal Rumble, it seems like maybe four-way for the Cruiserweight Championship on that show isn’t quite as big of a deal? Or is it actually just a preview of a universe in which Tozawa or someone is a Universal and Cruiserweight double champ?

3) Cross vs. Belair, a person who’s going up to the main roster vs. the person in the NXT Women’s Championship picture, who ya got?

4) EC3 vs. Adam Cole, a person whose move to the main roster has been advertised for weeks with closeups of his butt and abs vs. a person who has not had that, who ya got?

5) #CandiceDumpHim [in kayfabe]

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!