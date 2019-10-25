The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 10/24/19: Noam, If You Want To

Last time in the last Best and Worst of NXT UK: Gallus won the Tag Team Championship from Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. With Imperium. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want.

Best: Jolly Wally

I predicted last week that Gallus might turn face to feud with Imperium, and hey it looks like I’m getting better at this sort of thing! Not that Wolfgang and the Coffey Brothers are suddenly nice people, but the audience is definitely behind them when they interrupt Imperium to make fun of their catchphrase and point out that Gallus has been here since the beginning and Imperium just decided to show up and start lording it over everybody like they love wrestling the most and do it the best.

Joe Coffey also bestows upon WALTER the nickname Jolly Wally, which sounds like what Stan Lee would have called WALTER if he was a Marvel artist in the 1960s, but the crowd immediately starts chanting it, and I feel like it might stick around, which is grim for WALTER.

Wolfgang also says “You’re either Gallus or you’re against us,” and the Imperium guys are all like “You let that guy talk?” I think this is going to be a fun feud, not just for the Tag Team Championship, but as a way to have different numbers of guys fighting in different combinations. Both Coffeys and Wolfgang versus Imperium minus WALTER is going to be a great match, for example. And Alexander Wolfe may have a key role to play, as the most Gallus-like member of Imperium.



Worst: Great Heels, Bad Looks

I love the Grizzled Young Veterans, and it was great to see them get a solid win to set them back on the road to relevance now that they’ve left the Tag Title picture behind. I just wish their win wasn’t against the only two black men on the roster, who have suddenly become a tag team for no reason that’s explained.

I’m not saying Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter shouldn’t lose. They absolutely should lose, given their individual track records, being a new team, and facing the former champions. It’s just a shame that these guys don’t have anything better to do, as rare men of color on an extremely white roster, besides job. I mean sure, Ashton Smith isn’t particularly charismatic or exciting, but Oliver Carter seems to have a lot going for him, not to mention he got an announced debut that made it seem like he would matter, and he’s been losing ever since.