The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 2/6/19: Two Cups Of Coffey

WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: Moustache Mountain defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, and Walter made his in-ring debut.

Click here to watch the show on WWE Network. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want.And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from February 6, 2019.

Best: Two Colorful Young Men

WWE

Sometimes when you’re still building up the brand, the perfect show-opener is a face-versus-face match that really shows what both wrestlers can do. This was one of those. The flip-flopping pin attempts toward the end were maybe a bit much, but overall this was a fun and colorful match from two fun and (literally) colorful performers.

I was also intrigued by a glimpse of what Ligero could be a like as a heel. There was a moment in this match where Andrews was down by the ropes, not yet ready to stand, and Ligero just silents stalked toward him as the ref admonished him to stay back. He never really hurt Andrews (at least not in a heel way), but the menace was there. Ligero’s mask, despite having the open eyes and chin, is cut in a way that completely obscures his facial expressions. That can be pretty creepy if you want it to be.

For today though, the menace was minimal and over quickly, in favor of plenty of high-flying and flashy holds. These guys both know their way around the ring, and this was a really fun kickoff match.