The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 3/12/20: The Prince Strikes Back

Bálor Time

Finn Bálor is here, looking for revenge on Imperium, who attacked him on NXT Domestic. This is obviously building up to an NXT UK Championship Match against WALTER in Finn’s homeland at NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin. That show’s not until late April, which hopefully means it will actually happen as scheduled. Everything feels so up in the air right now, but that feeling hasn’t reached NXT UK yet.

All that’s reached NXT UK is a cocky Irish prince who can’t help but feel like more of a babyface on this brand, no matter how nasty he’s been over at Full Sail, especially when he’s going after Imperium. He calls out WALTER but all four Imperialists come out to deal with him. Being who he is, he manages to escape, and that sets up the Main Event.

Naturally Finn doesn’t get to face WALTER right away just because he wants to. That’s what Alexander Wolfe, Imperium’s Hatchet Man, is around for—to stand between WALTER and anyone who comes at him like a German Chris Partlow denying you access to a gigantic white Marlow Stanfield. Okay yes, I’ve been rewatching The Wire recently.

Anyway, Wolfe gets his match in one of the funniest and most straightforward backstage storytelling moments I’ve ever seen. Johnny Saint and Sid Scala are standing backstage when Alexander storms up to them and angrily demands a match with Finn Bálor, tonight. Saint just looks at him for a moment and calmly says, “Okay,” and Wolfe storms off again. Then Johnny and Sid exchange a look like “Did he really think we were going to say no to that?”

The match itself wasn’t as strong as we’ve come to expect from either of these guys in the past few months. We know they can both go, but it never seems to be about them going, it’s just about the rest of Imperium and whether or not they’ll interfere and cost Bálor the match. So while Finn managed to overcome the dreaded numbers game, storytelling-wise, the match never really does. I’m not too worried about it, though, since Finn’s likely to be here in the weeks to come and this won’t be the last we see.