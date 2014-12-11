WWE Plans To Pit The Undertaker Against An Unexpected Opponent At Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania season is almost upon us, and as usual people are chattering about whether or not The Undertaker will drag his increasingly zombie-like frame down to the ring for one more match. So far the greatest evidence for Taker being at Wrestlemania 31 has been a production truck with his face on the side, and as we know WWE production trucks never lie.
Well, now several sources including The Wrestling Observer are reporting that Undertaker is definitely in the plans for Wrestlemania. Of course the dude is held together with Laffy Taffy, so a lot could happen between now and April, but as of this moment, it’s happening.
So, who’s Taker facing? Sting? Brock again? Triple H for the 100th time? Nope, word is he’ll be facing Bray Wyatt, which is an interesting choice. Anyone who reads the Smackdown B&W knows I’m not a huge Bray fan, but let’s be honest – Bray Wyatt was made to fight The Undertaker. If they go completely over the top with it and trot out all the coffins, lightning bolts, holograms and creepy-voiced kids they’ve got, the feud could be good stupid fun and a better capper for Taker’s epic career than his somewhat depressing loss to Lesnar.
What do you folks think? Interested in a Taker/Bray feud? Should he face somebody else? Or is it time for Taker to hang ’em up and be content with the occasional cameo appearance on his wife’s Instagram page?
Would have been useful to have him lose his first wrestlemania match to Bray to establish him as the new creepy Lord of Darkness in the WWE. But now… Eh, useless.
I’m really torn up on this, but yeah. Pre-loss, this would have been a huge point in both their careers as Wyatt would have become King Spooky with a win and done a lot to clean up his craptastic record or with a loss just shown us what he’s got with a locker room top dog who might have pulled some real drama to the situation by bringing back some of that classic Taker magic.
Agreed. And how would they play it, now? If ‘Taker wins, it just makes Bray look like a pretender to the creepy throne and weakens his already-weak threat. If Bray wins, that’s two sad old man losses in a row for sad old man Undertaker. The first was iconic, but the second is just sad, and it changes Brock’s win from “the only man to beat the Undertaker” to “just the first guy to beat him, I guess Undertaker was just too old to hack it and Brock got there first.” Who wants to see the “1 in 21 and 2”?
Bray and Undertaker should tie, so that Brock can be “The first 1 in 21 and 1 and 1”.
@Johnny Slider If Taker was Canadian or a hockey fan in real life, they’d HAVE to do 21-1-1. Sadly, he’s not.
Bray totally should have been the one to kill the streak. Just from this angle… who do you think ‘Taker have rather do it; Brock, a guy he hadn’t worked with in over ten years, or Bray, whom he’s known since Bray was still in friggin’ diapers?
It also would have made for a better match, because you could have stuck a No DQ stip on it and have a lot more smoke and mirrors with Harper and Rowan being able to interfere. Any interference or SPOOKY MAGIC wouldn’t have diminished Bray’s win, because IT’S THE FUCKING UNDERTAKER AT WRESTLEMANIA.
(I would have swapped their opponents and put Cena and Lesnar together and ended it in a hellacious no-contest mess brawl. It would have served to build any Cena-Lesnar program for the summer without either having to job, and been much, much more memorable than the cute little house show match that Cena-Wyatt ended up being.)
I agree with everyone here. I was begging for this a year ago, on this very website.
I know he had his long program with Cena, but come on — regardless of what WE thought of Bray and how invested the With Spandex crowd was in his character, there was no way that Vince was ready to write him into a Taker feud when they would have needed to make that decision last December or January.
I haven’t been interested in the Undertaker since … well. A long time.
But, I think this match could be cool as hell. You know, if Undertaker’s Laffy Taffy holds.
I believe that hip is RESTING…IN…PEACE.
TAG MATCH:
Taker and Sting vs HHH and Bray
Thinking about this… it could work!
Sting starts making appearances and in his war of words against HHH, Bray jumps him interjecting himself as he is prone to do (especially against spooky Sting).
It soon becomes clear HHH and Bray are siding together, they jump Stinger again, and Taker comes out for the save and the crowd goes ballistic! Two of the most loyal icons in the business not fighting, but teaming together!
Ultimately, I think Taker and Sting are old and not in the best shape. A tag match at Mania let’s them each do 50% of the work. And since the streak is broken, Taker should focus on Mania tag matches going fwd.
All we need now is Teddy Long to set it up and BAM….Wrestlemania gold.
This is definitely more realistic than my Sting/Taker/Austin vs NWO match.
Yeah…weirdly I wouldn’t have issue with this. Use it to set up the singles Taker/Sting match at Wrestlemania 32.
If by “Mystery Opponent” you’re actually saying “Guy Who Will Lose At WrestleMania Because Undertaker Don’t Lose at WrestleMania to Guys Not Named Brock Lesnar Who Needed The Push To Try And Get Over After Coming Back From UFC,” then ok.
Might as well do it and have Bray job for the second straight Wrestlemania. The way he’s been booked, I’m not so sure he’ll be in the company in a couple of years.No way Undertaker is losing twice at Wrestlemania.
Fantasy Booking: I still maintain it should be originally booked as Taker vs Sting.
After a few minutes of them fighting and taking each others signature moves, the NWO comes out and beats the piss out of Sting and Taker, to make it Sting/Taker vs NWO in a 3 on 2 handicap match. Austin comes in and makes it 3 on 3 and Stone Cold gets the win after giving Hogan the Stunner.
We get all the fantasy booking out of the way and I think it would make for some awesome moments.
How many people survive this match?
Everyone has some old man stroke/heart attack in the ring and no one survives. That’s the beauty of the match.
If you think they’ll have Undertaker lose again, then yeah I’m all for Bray/Taker
Otherwise, what’s the point?
What was the point of the 21 previous matches where Taker won?
streaks are made to be broken.
makes no sense. brays whole thing is that he doesnt care about wins and losses. undertaker at wrestlemania is solely about wins and losses.
Ehh… I was talking about this like 20 mins ago. We were saying he may have legit lost at WM30. I was saying he had a concussion forrealzy. That is likely far fetched cuz u know WWEs always Bern authentic but still, we were legit a lil worried about his health. He’s old.
What I wanna see as a 5 year old wrestling fan in a 20 year olds body is for taker to come back stronger than ever!!! Coming from under the ring, reaching from under dirt to choke ppl, maybe not crucifixion but some over the top shit before facing Lesnar at 32 and just demolishing him. Like it’s bad. Like I wanna worry/not give a fuck about Lesnar at that point. I want it to be a title match too!
Likely won’t get that though. Also kinda wish Bray was a main dude. He’s.got potential. But if he keeps losing to Cenas and Ambroses and Taker and whoever he’ll lose his luster like the rest… And sadly that’s the likely outcome.
So what I want is full on Undertaker. Over the top Undertaker. We might get more McCool cameos and I’m actually cool with that too tbh.
They should’ve been already setting pace for this match. I mean if Bray’s motivation would’ve been to end Taker from jump street, how epic would a 1-2 year storyline had been? I still want to see this happen though.
Looking at that photo above from Wrestlemania XXIX and seeing how large and strong the Undertaker actually looked in that match, and then looking at him from Mania XXX, it’s amazing how much he shrunk and seemingly aged in the matter of one calendar year.
I think it is funny that people want to call Undertaker “old man”, and yet they want to see him face Sting who is 6 years older than Undertaker is lol.
Sting isn’t carrying around Takes frame every single day of his life.
No real problems with Bray beating the Streak (hypothetical, last year), but folks need to realize that is strapping a rocket to a rocket that’s strapped to someone’s ass and it would have huge backfire potential. Brock made sense then, makes sense now.
Take and Sting Vs Newly formed Wyatt Fam, Have the Wyatts Go over and have Sting and Taker have their match over the fact they lost….Duh!!!
That would genuinely be a great way of going about things
I wouldn’t say Bray Wyatt is an unexpected opponent – it makes a lot of sense.
The level of cheese in a Taker vs Wyatt promo-off would be too much for me to handle.
I think this could work. Bray beating Taker wouldn’t be sacrilege since Lesnar already did it, but Taker still holds most of his prestige and mystique, which could/should be a big boost to Bray if/when he wins.
Realistically, what can they do with Taker now besides use him to pass the “lord of darkness” torch? He could come back and beat Lesnar at ‘Mania to avenge the streak, but if Brock still has the belt (which by all indication he will), what the hell is Taker going to do with it? Forfeit? Show up even less than Brock? Get cashed in on immediately by Rollins?
Hopefully this will finally get creative to take Bray seriously. I like the idea of the character and I think Bray is a hell of a performer, but he’s being ruined by creative’s inability to use him in any meaningful way.
I like it & always wanted it. Sting is too old so I don’t want to see TWO old dudes (part timers at that) go at it.
I couldn’t be less interested in seeing Taker return for another WM. Wasn’t the only reason he even wrestled anymore was because of the streak? Now that it’s over, what’s the point? Retire dude, you had a great run. There’s nothing left to milk in that cow.
I’m for it. If the Undertaker can’t put on 5* epics anymore, but still wants to do his match every year, I’m perfectly happy with a crazy Undertaker gimmick match. Make it a casket match. Make Bray afraid of the casket like all the Undertaker’s old school opponents. Let them promo, gimmick and “Sports-entertainment” their way to a fantastic spectacle.
Or a Buried Alive match. This way, even if Bray loses, he gets to be The Guy Who Survived Being Buried Alive by the Undertaker. If he wins, he’s The Guy Who Buried the Undertaker. It’s a notable result for him either way.
But then…can they even do buried alive matches anymore? Or would it be a shadow of its former self like Hell in a Cell?
Buried Alive matches were never that big of a spectacle. You just needed to throw the opponent into the grave (which was a stupidly dangerous bump that the fans couldn’t really see, anyway) and get a shovelful of dirt on them. Matches like ‘Taker-Vince from SS ’03 were the logical conclusion of them, but not the rule or anything.
The rumor was that they were going to make Bryan-Kane II at Payback a Buried Alive match, so they haven’t been retired.
I’d like to see ‘Taker battle his 1990s hairline in a “loser leaves forehead” match.
after Punk’s feud with Taker, I won’t accept any kind of cheesy Taker/Bray feud and don’t think anything would live up to that. also, I don’t want Bray beating Taker or whatever and getting another push, I seriously despise his appearances on TV now and want to skip them more than I do Cena’s. I have no idea how I reached here from him being my favourite wrestler in the world at one point back when he was still in NXT (in his last days there), but it’s real. I think Bray is good enough with being the new Kane, instead of the new Undertaker, and that his spot would be much better given to those awesome guys on NXT or just to Cesaro or Harper honestly.
i would love to see taker and cena in a hell in a cell match or even a i quit match just my option
I THINK THIS BULLSHIT BRAY IS A SHIT & DOESNT DESERVE TO GO AGAINST TAKER
I think Taker should tell the WWE to PISS OFF!!! They have leaned on him for so long and never properly rewarded him in regards to Championship runs… Love Taker, and seeing his streak broken last year vs. someone SOOOOOOOOO undeserving just so the company could potentially boost a BUM to relevance, just so he could abandon them AGAIN when UFC comes calling to sell PPV’s… The company single handedly ruined the one thing that mattered at Wrestlemania, The Streak… so i would be fine with Taker calling it quits… i can easily forget last years fiasco where dickhead Brock “I cant wrestle” Lesnar almost killed the guy, and say he was the greatest and owes this Company NOTHING!!!! I’ll remember him as 21-0 and a Legend who kept the company and wrestlemania a float in a time where the company had NO TALENT or just misused it….
Really I would love that sicko Wyatt to see he is nothing which I know Undertaker would show him. Undertaker didn’t lose! Brock couldn’t win a match if his life depended on it cause his best friend cheats for him every time by hisRecords of distract from what truely happens in the ring. So no more of their cheating stuns. Glad your back promise to get this match if you are in it Undertaker.
This puts a kink in things! ‘Taker VS Bray Wyatt – WHAT A COMPLETE LETDOWN (Except for all of the fire, coffins, lightning bolts, holograms and creepy-voiced kids, and stuff)! Bleacher Report is saying that WWE creative was going ahead and will have Undertaker VS Sting – almost every fan’s dream match! I would rather see paint dry than to see a Bray Wyatt match. Mike Rotundo/IRS/VK Wallstreet/Whatever His Name Is This Week had ALOT more talent than his two sons COMBINED (Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas)! Heck, you could put any of their relatives in the ring BLINDFOLDED, HANDCUFFED, & SHACKLED and they would give you a better match the those two – be it Grandpa BLACK JACK MULLIGAN, Uncle BARRY WINDHAM, Uncle KENDALL WINDHAM, or Dad IRS/MIKE ROTUNDO!
Undertaker vs Blue Pants
But Taker’s supposed to be the star of the match.
I think it would be a Interesting match for sure because Undertaker and bray are similar in the fact that they both use the same technique of the dark! but I think the undertaker sould ride his bike one more time to WrestleMania as Big Evil. considering he is growing his hair back.
would like to see taker turn up and scare the sh*t out of kane only for sting to make an unexpected entrance followed by dean ambrose turning it into a fatal fourway buried alive match.
I don’t know who told you that lie but it’s not going to be the undertaker VS bray WYATT…yes that was going to happen but it’s not the case any longer. It’s now set for UNDERTAKER VS. STING and if you don’t believe me. Then email me at…isaleschris@gmail.com and I’ll send you the proof myself. Once again. ..STING VS. UNDERTAKER is set up for WRESTLEMANIA 31.
BROCK LESNAR VS THE UNDERTAKER REMACH . . . IF HE WINs UNDERTAKER WILL BECOME THE WWE CHAMPION ONE LAST TIME . . . I SURE WILL PAY 2 GO C THAT FIGHT GO DOWN . . .
LOL @ all the “meh, who cares cuz Taker’s not undefeated anymore” … you will all be excited for this when it’s about to happen.
I think they should have him go against the champion at that time n win n retired as we champ. He is one of the greatest to come into the wwe well WWF at the time.
Rey is coming back, right? And Rey and UT haven’t faced each other yet at WM. The two of the most over stars in WWE = the Fast Lane to Money in the Bank for the WWE.
See what I would do is have it a Buried alive match or something so Taker can win and take Brays soul to hell. After sometime away and a new revamp u can bring back Bray draker then ever and have him credit it to is trip to Hell and a visit with Sister Abigail.
Bray is crap, just a fat dude with a beard…it’s as if I was wrestling….so he can do a back bend, give him a cookie. I don’t see what all the fuss is, all he has is his “family” to help him win matches. Throw him to the lion and let’s see what happens…On the other hand, Brock is a lazy bastage, what, he wrestles four times a year or something now, he sucks. Defend the title at LEAST once a month or you aren’t a Champion. My money would rest in a Taker Vs. Anyone besides Bray or Lesnar The streak is gone now, I’m sure WEE can come up with something other than the same, tired old thing…not!
He should face sting it would be a great match for stings first official wwe match
(A NICE STORY) Return in 30 man Royal Rumble and win it…face Brock Lesnar for the WWE World HeavyWeight Championship at WM 31…make him tap to Hell’s Gate…..do his spooky things…Lights go out and say “Now i can REST IN PEACE”…Lights go up again Taker is gone and in the ring there is only 3 things…His URN his HAT and the vaceted WWE World HeavyWeight Championship Belt…..THE END