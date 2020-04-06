WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Raw After WrestleMania

Tonight, in the final With Spandex WWE Raw After WrestleMania (but not like usually) open discussion thread:
It took him 19 years, but Drew McIntyre is finally WWE Champion, having defeated Brock Lesnar to fulfill the original “prophecy” Mr. McMahon laid forth upon his arrival in WWE. With the title in his hands, McIntyre faces the grueling challenge of keeping it. Where does one go once they achieve their destiny? We’re about to find out.
The Raw after WrestleMania with no fans to turn it into “bizarro land” and “get themselves over” seems even weirder than a two-night WrestleMania without fans, doesn’t it? Anyway, make sure you read all the Best and Worst of Mania columns before you watch Raw tonight. Here are handy links to part one, part two, and the Firefly Funhouse special where I write 4,000 words about an avant garde short film, but wrestling.
