WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Raw After WrestleMania

Tonight, in the final With Spandex WWE Raw After WrestleMania (but not like usually) open discussion thread:

It took him 19 years, but Drew McIntyre is finally WWE Champion, having defeated Brock Lesnar to fulfill the original “prophecy” Mr. McMahon laid forth upon his arrival in WWE. With the title in his hands, McIntyre faces the grueling challenge of keeping it. Where does one go once they achieve their destiny? We’re about to find out.

