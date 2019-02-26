Ever since Ric Flair’s 70th Birthday Celebration was announced weeks ago, we knew The Man Becky Lynch would surely crash the party. After all, Lynch is currently suspended through WrestleMania, and has been replaced by Charlotte Flair in the Raw Women’s Championship match against Ronda Rousey, an opportunity that Becky won in the Royal Rumble. What better way to get back at her rival than to ruin her legendary father’s birthday celebration? But Becky surprised us by showing up earlier in the show than that, and interrupting a tag match in which Ronda Rousey and Natalya were facing the Riott Squad.
Becky Lynch Was Arrested On Raw
Elle Collins 02.25.19 48 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 02.25.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 02.25.19 11 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 02.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 02.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 02.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 02.19.19 6 days ago