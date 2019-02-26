Becky Lynch Was Arrested On Raw

WWE

Ever since Ric Flair’s 70th Birthday Celebration was announced weeks ago, we knew The Man Becky Lynch would surely crash the party. After all, Lynch is currently suspended through WrestleMania, and has been replaced by Charlotte Flair in the Raw Women’s Championship match against Ronda Rousey, an opportunity that Becky won in the Royal Rumble. What better way to get back at her rival than to ruin her legendary father’s birthday celebration? But Becky surprised us by showing up earlier in the show than that, and interrupting a tag match in which Ronda Rousey and Natalya were facing the Riott Squad.