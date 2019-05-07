WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Money in the Bank ladder match participants were announced, The Usos made fun of The Revival for grooming themselves, and Becky Lynch got into a fight with Golden Age Charlotte Flair.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 6, 2019.