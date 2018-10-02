The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/1/18: Sonic Boo

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Revival was good again for a week, WWE added Hulk Hogan back into their Then Now Forever opening and then took the video off YouTube because reasons, and a bunch of heels who hate Dean Ambrose tried to convince Dean Ambrose that his real enemies were his friends. Sure!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 1, 2018.