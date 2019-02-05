WWE

Jeff Jarrett‘s unexpected return to WWE kicked off with a music-based feud against Elias. The popular millennial would not let Jarrett and Road Dogg sing their song from approximately one million years ago on the January 28 episode of Monday Night Raw, and this angle continued in the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble match. This week, the beef between Elias and Jarrett progressed to a one-on-one match on Raw and made Jarrett the new holder of a unique WWE record at the same time.

According to the Twitter account @WWEStats, Jeff Jarrett now holds the record for the longest gap between competing in matches on Raw. It’s been 19 years, 4 months, and 8 days since he and Tom Prichard were defeated by Chyna and Debra in a tag team match on the September 27, 1999 episode of WWF RAW Is War. (Jarrett’s last match of that WWF run was infamously the Good Housekeeping match at No Mercy 1999 in which Chyna defeated him to become the company’s first female Intercontinental Champion.) Zeb Colter was the previous holder of this record.