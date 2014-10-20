WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/20/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Hell in a Cell is one week away, but the diabolical structure will be hanging above the ring this week on Raw, serving as a foreboding reminder of the carnage that lies ahead. As Dean Ambrose prepares to step inside the steel with Seth Rollins and John Cena gets ready to lock up with Randy Orton in the hellish enclosure, The Lunatic Fringe and the Cenation leader must join forces to clash with The Authority in a 2-on-3 Handicap Street Fight. What else can we expect on WWE’s flagship show? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)

Our three-point preview, because they aren’t doing enough to necessitate five:

1. “A 2-on-3 Handicap Street Fight.”

2. Seriously though, the only way to justify this match happening (again) is with a third person miraculously showing up to help out Cena and Ambrose. That makes the entire thing valid. Who would that be? Is Roman Reigns ready to show up again? Is he well enough to run out and jump slightly and punch a dude? Because that’d be a thousand times better than Cena and Ambrose triumphing on their own.

3. So far, this is the Hell in a Cell card.

Take away the words “hell” and “in a cell” and tell me you’d be surprised to see that exact card on Raw tonight.

As always, I’ll include 10 of the best comments from tonight’s thread in the Best and Worst of Raw column tomorrow afternoon. To nominate a comment for consideration, reply to it with a +1. Raw’s been bad lately so not as many people are commenting, which means NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO SHINE, FOLKS.

Enjoy the show.