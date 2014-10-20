WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/20/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Hell in a Cell is one week away, but the diabolical structure will be hanging above the ring this week on Raw, serving as a foreboding reminder of the carnage that lies ahead. As Dean Ambrose prepares to step inside the steel with Seth Rollins and John Cena gets ready to lock up with Randy Orton in the hellish enclosure, The Lunatic Fringe and the Cenation leader must join forces to clash with The Authority in a 2-on-3 Handicap Street Fight. What else can we expect on WWE’s flagship show? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our three-point preview, because they aren’t doing enough to necessitate five:
1. “A 2-on-3 Handicap Street Fight.”
2. Seriously though, the only way to justify this match happening (again) is with a third person miraculously showing up to help out Cena and Ambrose. That makes the entire thing valid. Who would that be? Is Roman Reigns ready to show up again? Is he well enough to run out and jump slightly and punch a dude? Because that’d be a thousand times better than Cena and Ambrose triumphing on their own.
3. So far, this is the Hell in a Cell card.
Take away the words “hell” and “in a cell” and tell me you’d be surprised to see that exact card on Raw tonight.
Enjoy the show.
Two points: If WWE wanted to protect the cena v Orton match from looking like a “losers match” and still be able to legitimately place it on the top of the card, why wasn’t last week’s contract on a pole match a contract to either face Rollins in the Cell, or face Orton in a #1 contenders match? Gets over how crazy Ambrose is, protects Cena and Orton, and it would have resulted in a cliffhanger decision ending last week leading into this week for what will Ambrose pick?
Also, when Foley was telling Rollins how much he gave in those Hell in a Cell matches, how crazy you had to be etc, why didn’t Rollins say “for all your craziness Mick, how many Hell in a Cell matches did that win you? None. Crazy doesn’t win you Hell in a Cell matches, smarts do, just like when HHH beat you in HIAC to end your career”. Boom
Yeah, yeah, no one will read this, RAW finished hours ago, I’m in Australia, cut me some slack
100% agreed. The contract on a pole should have been a “Choose your own adventure” between the two main events. Obviously, the Lunatic Fringe would rather fight Seth Rollins than go after the WHC. HOWEVER — I think everything that happened on RAW tonight involving Orton is to set up his baby face turn and start gearing faces and heels for their places at Royal Rumble. Rollins, Heyman, or someone else will interfere in or at the end of Cena/Orton to prompt Orton’s turn. Cena probably wins the match to keep him out of the Rumble, and have another match with Lesnar.
WWE is very short on popular face singles wrestlers. Ambrose, Cena and Sheamus are it. Sheamus has not been involved in the main event scene all year, so let’s not even mention him. Daniel Bryan may not make it back for the Royal Rumble, and Roman Reigns seems iffy too. Randy might be the penciled in favorite to win it right now. Instead of the Roman beats Brock clean at Mania, Brock beats Randy clean at Mania, and Rollins either cashes in there or on RAW the next night. WWE could establish their next Edge by having Rollins cash in at Mania, and keep the permanent heat on him that he’s had since the Shield broke up.
I think my least favorite repeated phrase is michael cole yelling: “FROM BEHIND”
I don’t mean any implication from that phrase, its just the laziest thing he can say other than a move name
You forget “outta no where!”
I missed the first hour, just now seeing the six man tag, miz’s commentary and star dust running on the apron are great
I’m genuinely surprised the main event didn’t somehow end in a DQ.
Request for tomorrow: A compare/contrast of the teleporting abilities of Seth Rollins vs. those of Brock Lesnar.
How did so many people get gypsy cursed at the same time to deserve this raw?
Is With Spandex still accepting answers for the “embarrassed to be a wrestling fan” thread?
Wow, that sucked
Well, that was boring.
I can’t wait for the update/update to Death Of WCW/TNA where WWE is called out for this stupid crap on a weekly basis. Why are we watching a match, in a cell, the week BEFORE A PPV EVENT WHERE THE MATCHES WILL BE THE SAME CELL? Does ANYONE have a concept of how to build a match these days?
God, enough of this.
Was there a weird dark spot in the middle of the ring once the cell got lowered, or was it just me?
Rusev’s flag was up there and they rigged it inside of the cell. It may have been that.
Nah, I thought for a second it might’ve been Reigns
Curbstomp to Orton… yea, nope on the resubscribe yet.
HIAC Shenanigans isn’t worth 10 bucks.
I’m not complaining. Anything new at this point is fine by me
Rollins teleport to the top of the cage?
Yep.
I thought dirty deeds was a headlock driver, not a double-arm DDT?
Dirty Deeds is the headlock driver. It has recently looked like garbage on television because the only guys who know how to help do the move were the mid card jobbers Ambrose used to defend the US Title against.
What it should look like:
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
What it usually looks like:
[eireplusalba.files.wordpress.com]
[threemanbooth.files.wordpress.com]
The double underhook DDT might get renamed Dirty Deeds, understandably, as it has looked awful lately and Ambrose needs to be taken more seriously as a wrestler during this main event run. Having Foley come out and pass the torch so to speak tonight, was kind of cool. I’d like to see him keep using Dirty Deeds 1 when applicable, but the double undertook DDT is much more affective-looking. I only wish WWE would let him, and only him, use the piledriver as a finisher.
Cole also manages to call the Crippler Crossface the STF when Cena occasionally uses it. But in this case, yeah, Dirty Deeds has always been a double underhook DDT.
Seriously, there’s a college term paper on the parallels between wrestling and Orwell’s 1984 just begging to be written.
I noticed that too. But wrestling fans aren’t supposed to remember anything.
Well, the ZigZag has been at least 3-4 different things by now.
they changed it
189 minutes of interminable tv to get to the one truly intriguing moment of tonight’s show, thanks wwe
yea orton def messed up his shoulder
This feels like a very slow close out to a Go Home Show.
Kobe Bryant was ranked #40 in the recent ESPN poll. Yet Cena is still #1 in the WWE.
I’ve lost track of who the legal men are in this no rules street fight.
Orton was NOT HAPPY at that upturned table leg being right by where he bumped to the floor, and with good damn reason. STUPID! STUPID!
Ambrose needs to get a Macklemore haircut so we can call it the lunatic fringe.
Randy Orton vs tables is the best feud in WWE
Orton almost got stabbed by that table
i’d take 15 john cena comedy promos over watching cena in 1 tag match…brutal stuff watching him on the apron
Ambrose: “I’m just going to swing this kendo stick like this and if you get hit it’s your own fault!”
Just publish The Best and Worst from 2012, when Foley called Punk a fraud champion because he’s never beat John Cena, and call it a week.
ambrose always looks like the guy who has no idea how to stage dive when he jumps off the top rope
Ambrose is hitting Orton with the kendo stick because you should always cut your hotdog so it grills better.
Dean: I’m not locked up in here with you, you’re locked up in here with me!
Is this still a street fight if it is inside a cage inside an arena?
It’s Crazy Dean!
This Sunday, Ambrose vs Cena in the cell, Cena vs Orton on the cell and Kane…uh, makes sure everyone got their 2015 benefits package.
whatever rollins just did i liked it!
Seth Rollins hit a perfect “Bow Down to the Queen” in reverse.
Did Rollins just hit a modified Sliced Bread #2?!
I started watching the match and literally just zoned out for about ten minutes. I don’t remember what’s happened. Holy shit, WWE, will you please give us a new match up for the main event.
I did too! I was looking at gifs and didn’t even remember what I had clicked.
I started browsing reddit. Didn’t even realize I was doing it.
That chair wasn’t made of Kryptonite. Cena will kick out.
JOHN YOU DIDN’T AA KANE ONTO ORTON IT DOESN’T COUNT
Just once I’d like to see a street fight feature at least one Hadoken or Tiger Uppercut.
If Cesaro was in here, we’d probably get a Shoryureppa.
I’d like to see a spinning bird kick
Now we need to get Kenny Omega in a street fight.
am i the only one who didnt hate this raw?
….. yes?
This is a graffiti match, right? That’s the only explanation for tagging in a street fight.
Last week we had a bunch of long matches and tonight we have had a bunch of long promos. WWE is really phoning it in.
How on Earth is this episode over-running?!?
Anyone notice that when Seth screams at this opponents during his matches, he sounds exactly like Mama Fratelli?
Whenever I get into a street fight I stand off to the side and politely wait for someone to tell me when it is my turn.
Wait…a Street Fight with tagging?
There’s a better chance of Chrisley being straight than there is of the Authority winning this match.
Only three days until NXT, guys.
Eliza Coupe deserves better than that Benched show.